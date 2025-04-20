Zelenskyy says Russia is trying to create an ‘impression of a ceasefire’ as attacks continue

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, a ruined city center in Kostyantynivka, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)

By Hanna Arhirova And Elise Morton, The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2025 2:57 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2025 7:40 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Sunday of creating a false appearance of honoring an Easter ceasefire, saying Moscow continued to launch attacks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral temporary truce.

“As of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Despite Putin’s declaration of an Easter ceasefire on Saturday, Zelenskyy said Sunday morning that Ukrainian forces had recorded 59 instances of Russian shelling and five assaults by units along the front line, as well as dozens of drone strikes.

In a later update, Zelenskyy said that despite Ukraine declaring a symmetrical approach to Russian actions, there had been an increase in Russian shelling and drone attacks since 10 a.m (0700 GMT). He said, however, that it was “a good thing, at least, that there were no air raid sirens.”

“In practice, either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favorable PR coverage,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy said that Russia must fully adhere to the ceasefire conditions and reiterated Ukraine’s offer to extend the truce for 30 days, starting midnight Sunday. He said the proposal “remains on the table” and added: “We will act in accordance with the actual situation on the ground.”

Zelenskyy said Saturday night that some areas were quieter since the ceasefire was announced, which he claimed showed Putin to be the “true cause” of the war. “As soon as Putin gave an order to scale back the attacks, the intensity of strikes and killings dropped. The only source of this war and its prolongation is in Russia,” he wrote on X.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that Ukrainian forces launched overnight attacks in the Donetsk region despite the ceasefire, and had sent 48 drones into Russian territory. According to the ministry, there were “dead and wounded among the civilian population,” without giving details. It claimed Russian troops had strictly observed the ceasefire.

Russia-installed officials in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson also said that Ukrainian forces continued their attacks.

Just hours after announcing the ceasefire, Putin attended an Easter service late Saturday at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour led by Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a vocal supporter of Putin and the war in Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, the ceasefire will last from 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday to midnight (2100 GMT) following Easter Sunday.

Putin offered no details on how the ceasefire would be monitored or whether it would cover airstrikes or ongoing ground battles that rage around the clock.

His announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are “coming to a head” and insisted that neither side is “playing” him in his push to end the grinding three-year war.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine ___

Morton reported from London.

Hanna Arhirova And Elise Morton, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Marijuana holiday 4/20 coincides with Easter and Passover this year. Here's what to know

Marijuana culture's high holiday, known as 4/20, falls this year on Easter Sunday, as well as the last day of Passover, meaning cannabis fans can celebrate in some unusual ways, including a 420 Rally at...

1h ago

Candlelight vigil for Mohawk College student killed by errant bullet in Hamilton shooting

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in memory of a 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a stray bullet in a shooting incident in Hamilton last week. Hamilton Police say Harsimrat...

2h ago

Tariffs forcing DHL to suspend shipments over $800 to the United States

DHL says it is temporarily suspending business-to-consumer shipments to the United States worth more than $800 starting Monday. The shipping giant cites the recent imposition of U.S. tariffs for the...

1h ago

Strollers and other baby products will get more expensive - and harder to find - with tariffs

Sam Rutledge and his wife have a baby due in mid-July, so they thought they had a few more months to research and buy the gear they’ll need. But President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement in early...

3h ago

