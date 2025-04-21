Albertans mourn death of Pope Francis, honour his legacy of reconciliation

The life of Pope Francis was celebrated in Alberta Monday as leaders and parishioners recalled his recent trip to the province and his historic apology to Indigenous people. Sean Amato reports.

By Sean Amato

Posted April 21, 2025 5:49 pm.

Last Updated April 21, 2025 11:21 pm.

Albertans mourned the death of Pope Francis on Monday, recalling memories of his recent trip to the province and celebrating his historic apology for residential schools.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church died after 38 days in hospital, where he was battling double pneumonia.

“We were blessed with him. He was a merciful pope, and he gave us a lot of hope,” said June Riopel, who attended mass in downtown Edmonton on Easter Monday.

Three years ago, the pope came to Alberta and prayed with thousands. He also admitted that “evil” was committed against Indigenous people in Catholic residential schools.

“Pope Francis taught me what it means to listen,” recounted Archbishop Richard Smith of the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton. “He sat for a few days with the delegation of Indigenous peoples, in his office, and he just listened. Just listened to them as they poured out their hearts and the sad histories that they were experiencing, either themselves or of their people, and it really impacted his heart.”

Alberta’s premier was among those offering condolences Monday, saying the pope dedicated his life to God and the service of others, doing so with “humility and compassion.”

“Alberta was honoured to welcome the Holy Father in 2022, a visit that brought moments of worship, reflection and an important step toward healing,” Premier Smith wrote in a statement. “His meeting with Indigenous leaders and his apology for the legacy of residential schools were acts of humility and reconciliation – reminders that faith calls us to forgiveness.”

In a statement, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, said “the commitment of Pope Francis to work with us toward true reconciliation will be his legacy and how he will be remembered.”

Pope Francis receives a traditional headdress after apologizing for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system, in Maskwacis, Alta., during his papal visit across Canada on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Chief Tony Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation walked alongside the pope to the shore of Lac Ste. Anne, near Edmonton, in 2022.

He calls the pope’s apology at the time a risk for the pontiff, but one that carries great meaning.

“What it did is that it validated, not only for our people, but for other institutions, other people in the country and across North America, that it really did happen,” said Chief Alexis. “The stories our people have been sharing really did happen.”

It was acknowledged when the pope was in Alberta that true reconciliation will take more than a visit or an apology. The Church says that commitment is strong, and that work is ongoing.

Archbishop Smith says that includes meetings he has with First Nation leaders and a $30 million national Indigenous Reconciliation Fund.

“That was Indigenous led, Indigenous discerned, and that’s been used here locally to fund about 35 different projects, I think aimed at reconciliation, healing, cultural preservation and these sorts of things,” he said.

The archbishop adds an Edmonton service dedicated to the pope is being planned. He expects it to be weeks before a new pontiff is chosen.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

6h ago

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate...

5h ago

'Man of compassion:' Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors on Pope Francis

It's been nearly three years since Pope Francis travelled to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. But for some Indigenous survivors, memories of the historic day remain...

5h ago

Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on Canadians' home equity if they're re-elected as the federal election campaign enters its final week. The last day of...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

6h ago

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate...

5h ago

'Man of compassion:' Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors on Pope Francis

It's been nearly three years since Pope Francis travelled to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. But for some Indigenous survivors, memories of the historic day remain...

5h ago

Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on Canadians' home equity if they're re-elected as the federal election campaign enters its final week. The last day of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Lake breeze expected to keep temperatures low

A lake breeze will keep temperatures from hitting the 20-degree mark this week in Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:42
Torontonians mourn the loss of Pope Francis

The Catholic community in Toronto gathers for a sombre Easter Monday service as they offer prayers and reflect on the life and legacy of Pope Francis. Afua Baah reports.

6h ago

2:21
World leaders and faithful honour Pope Francis

Leaders and devotees around the world honoured Pope Francis following news of his death. Erica Natividad with the outpouring of messages and what happens next.

7h ago

2:40
Federal party leaders try to define the ballot question

In the final week of the campaign , voters will finally be able to compare costed platforms from the three main political parties.  The Liberal and NDP platforms call for increased spending.   The Conservatives unveil their platform on Tuesday.

8h ago

1:55
SIU investigating police-involved shooting that injured one person

Authorities say the incident happened in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

10h ago

More Videos