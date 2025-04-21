Albertans mourn death of Pope Francis, honour his legacy of reconciliation

Albertans mourned the death of Pope Francis on Monday, recalling memories of his recent trip to the province and celebrating his historic apology for residential schools.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church died after 38 days in hospital, where he was battling double pneumonia.

“We were blessed with him. He was a merciful pope, and he gave us a lot of hope,” said June Riopel, who attended mass in downtown Edmonton on Easter Monday.

Three years ago, the pope came to Alberta and prayed with thousands. He also admitted that “evil” was committed against Indigenous people in Catholic residential schools.

“Pope Francis taught me what it means to listen,” recounted Archbishop Richard Smith of the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton. “He sat for a few days with the delegation of Indigenous peoples, in his office, and he just listened. Just listened to them as they poured out their hearts and the sad histories that they were experiencing, either themselves or of their people, and it really impacted his heart.”

Alberta’s premier was among those offering condolences Monday, saying the pope dedicated his life to God and the service of others, doing so with “humility and compassion.”

“Alberta was honoured to welcome the Holy Father in 2022, a visit that brought moments of worship, reflection and an important step toward healing,” Premier Smith wrote in a statement. “His meeting with Indigenous leaders and his apology for the legacy of residential schools were acts of humility and reconciliation – reminders that faith calls us to forgiveness.”

In a statement, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, said “the commitment of Pope Francis to work with us toward true reconciliation will be his legacy and how he will be remembered.”

Pope Francis receives a traditional headdress after apologizing for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system, in Maskwacis, Alta., during his papal visit across Canada on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Chief Tony Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation walked alongside the pope to the shore of Lac Ste. Anne, near Edmonton, in 2022.

He calls the pope’s apology at the time a risk for the pontiff, but one that carries great meaning.

“What it did is that it validated, not only for our people, but for other institutions, other people in the country and across North America, that it really did happen,” said Chief Alexis. “The stories our people have been sharing really did happen.”

It was acknowledged when the pope was in Alberta that true reconciliation will take more than a visit or an apology. The Church says that commitment is strong, and that work is ongoing.

Archbishop Smith says that includes meetings he has with First Nation leaders and a $30 million national Indigenous Reconciliation Fund.

“That was Indigenous led, Indigenous discerned, and that’s been used here locally to fund about 35 different projects, I think aimed at reconciliation, healing, cultural preservation and these sorts of things,” he said.

The archbishop adds an Edmonton service dedicated to the pope is being planned. He expects it to be weeks before a new pontiff is chosen.