Durham area artistic swimmer making waves internationally

12 year-old Veda Nandakumar has big dreams of one day reaching the podium at the Olympics in artistic swimming. She was a part of the Team Ontario team that won at youth national competition and won a medal at the youth Pan-Am meet in Peru.

Veda Nanadkumar – Artistic Swimming

