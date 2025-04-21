Durham area artistic swimmer making waves internationally

12 year-old Veda Nandakumar chasing Olympic dreams in the swimming pool. Antoine Saito 2025

By Mike Leach

Posted April 21, 2025 7:57 pm.

12 year-old Veda Nandakumar has big dreams of one day reaching the podium at the Olympics in artistic swimming. She was a part of the Team Ontario team that won at youth national competition and won a medal at the youth Pan-Am meet in Peru.

Veda Nanadkumar – Artistic Swimming

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Veda? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

3h ago

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate...

1h ago

'Man of compassion:' Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors on Pope Francis

It's been nearly three years since Pope Francis travelled to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. But for some Indigenous survivors, memories of the historic day remain...

2h ago

Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on Canadians' home equity if they're re-elected as the federal election campaign enters its final week. The last day of...

55m ago

Top Stories

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

3h ago

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate...

1h ago

'Man of compassion:' Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors on Pope Francis

It's been nearly three years since Pope Francis travelled to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. But for some Indigenous survivors, memories of the historic day remain...

2h ago

Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on Canadians' home equity if they're re-elected as the federal election campaign enters its final week. The last day of...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
SIU investigating police-involved shooting that injured one person

Authorities say the incident happened in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

1:47
Frustrated with U.S. tariffs, Toronto students decided to do something about it

In our Speakers Corner Spotlight we take a look at efforts by some students at Seneca Polytechnic who are working to create a ‘Made in Canada’ app. Pat Taney reports

7h ago

3:28
Remembering the life of Pope Francis

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88. Faiza Amin looks back at the remarkable life of the Pontiff.

10h ago

3:14
Tributes pour in following the death of Pope Francis

Tributes are pouring in following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. Alessandra Carneiro has more on the legacy the Pope leaves behind.

11h ago

1:53
Rain showers and thunderstorms coming to the GTA

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the GTA on Monday. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long range-forecast.
More Videos