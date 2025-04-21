The Big Story

One week until Canada votes in one of the most existential elections of our time

As part of the federal election, a sign advertises the location of an Elections Canada local riding office in Toronto. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 21, 2025 7:11 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2025 7:13 am.

One week from today, Canadians will cast their ballots to pick their next government, in what has been described as an existential election amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade and sovereignty threats.

As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, parties are shifting their strategies to ensure they get supporters to the polls and secure every vote they can. What can we expect from the parties in these final days, can we see a major shift in the polls and could leaders lose their jobs?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is breaking it down with Lori Williams of Mount Royal University.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
