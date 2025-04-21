The Oscars mandate voters watch all nominated movies, set new rules for AI and refugee filmmakers

FILE - Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted April 21, 2025 2:02 pm.

Last Updated April 21, 2025 3:05 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar voters will no longer be able to skip watching some of the nominated films.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday announced that members will from now on be required to watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round of Oscar voting. Up until now, Oscar voters had only been encouraged to watch the nominees, and vote in categories they felt qualified in.

But in recent years, what films get watched by academy members has been increasingly seen as a significant factor in what wins. At the same time, the publication of anonymous Oscar ballots has often featured members confessing that they didn’t get around to watching some notable films or not finishing lengthier nominees.

On Monday, the academy also put forth a handful of new regulations on issues including AI, refugee filmmakers and the newly launched casting category.

In the best international film category, the academy will now allow filmmakers with refugee or asylum status to be represented by a country not their own. The rule change keeps in place the broad apparatus of how international nominees are submitted through countries, but it tweaks eligibility.

The regulation now reads: “The submitting country must confirm that creative control of the film was largely in the hands of citizens, residents, or individuals with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country.”

Critics have long called on changes to the nominating process for best international film because it leaves the submission process in the hands of governments, not the academy. That’s left dissident filmmakers working under authoritarian or undemocratic regimes with limited pathways to reaching the Oscars.

Last year, for instance, the Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof fled Iran before he was to be flogged and imprisoned for eight years in order to release his film “The Seed of the Sacred Fig.” Germany, where Rasoulof settled, submitted it for the Oscars and it was nominated. But other filmmakers, including Rasoulof’s friend and countryman Jafar Panahi, have released films without a mechanism for submission.

The rule change notably won’t alter the Oscar prospects for filmmakers who haven’t fled their home countries or change anything for films passed over by their nation’s selection committees.

The academy also ruled that the use of generative artificial intelligence tools “neither help nor harm the chances of a nomination.” How significantly AI is used in filmmaking has, as in other industries, been a much-debated topic in Hollywood. In this year’s Oscar race, Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” was a subject of some controversy after its editor said that AI had been used to enhance the Hungarian dialogue of stars Adrien Brody (who ultimately won best actor ) and Felicity Jones (who was nominated for best supporting actress).

“The academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award,” the academy said Monday.

The film academy also set down some rules for its new achievement in casting Oscar. After a preliminary round of voting to determine a shortlist of 10 films, members of the casting branch will be invited to a “bake-off” presentation from the shortlisted films, including a Q&A with nominees.

Earlier in April, the academy announced a new category for stunt design, but that award won’t begin until the 2028 Oscars.

Next year’s Academy Awards will be held March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien returning to host the ABC telecast.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate...

2h ago

'Humility, compassion and care for others': What Canadians are saying about Pope Francis's legacy

Canadians are reacting to Pope Francis's death on Easter Monday, which came more than two months after he was hospitalized for a respiratory infection. Here's what some notable Canadians have to say. "Pope...

24m ago

None of Canada's five cardinals likely to be next pope, Vatican experts say

A Canadian cardinal was a top contender the last time a new pope was elected, but observers say that’s unlikely to be the case this time around.  Canada’s five cardinals all...

22m ago

Speakers Corner Spotlight: Seneca Polytechnic students work to create a new made in Canada app

Many Canadians remain frustrated amid the current tariff tensions with the U.S. including some Toronto college students, who decided to use their expertise to do something in response.  A group...

5h ago

Top Stories

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate...

2h ago

'Humility, compassion and care for others': What Canadians are saying about Pope Francis's legacy

Canadians are reacting to Pope Francis's death on Easter Monday, which came more than two months after he was hospitalized for a respiratory infection. Here's what some notable Canadians have to say. "Pope...

24m ago

None of Canada's five cardinals likely to be next pope, Vatican experts say

A Canadian cardinal was a top contender the last time a new pope was elected, but observers say that’s unlikely to be the case this time around.  Canada’s five cardinals all...

22m ago

Speakers Corner Spotlight: Seneca Polytechnic students work to create a new made in Canada app

Many Canadians remain frustrated amid the current tariff tensions with the U.S. including some Toronto college students, who decided to use their expertise to do something in response.  A group...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
SIU investigating police-involved shooting that injured one person

Authorities say the incident happened in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

2h ago

3:28
Remembering the life of Pope Francis

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88. Faiza Amin looks back at the remarkable life of the Pontiff.

6h ago

3:14
Tributes pour in following the death of Pope Francis

Tributes are pouring in following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. Alessandra Carneiro has more on the legacy the Pope leaves behind.

7h ago

1:53
Rain showers and thunderstorms coming to the GTA

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the GTA on Monday. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long range-forecast.

20h ago

2:36
Conservatives look to capitalize in British Columbia

Polls suggest British Columbia is going to be the most closely-contested region in the country. Our Glen McGregor breaks down how the Conservatives are trying to gain back grounds in the province.
More Videos