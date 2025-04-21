Walgreens to pay up to $350 million in U.S. opioid settlement

FILE - A Walgreens pharmacy store is seen in Deerfield, Ill., July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By Jaimie Ding, The Associated Press

Posted April 21, 2025 10:49 pm.

Last Updated April 21, 2025 11:32 pm.

Walgreens has agreed to pay up to $350 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, who accused the pharmacy of illegally filling millions of prescriptions in the last decade for opioids and other controlled substances.

The nationwide drugstore chain must pay the government at least $300 million and will owe another $50 million if the company is sold, merged, or transferred before 2032, according to the settlement reached last Friday.

The government’s complaint, filed in January in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleges that Walgreens knowingly filled millions of illegal prescriptions for controlled substances between August 2012 and March 2023. These include prescriptions for excessive opioids and prescriptions filled significantly early.

“We strongly disagree with the government’s legal theory and admit no liability,” Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman said in a statement. “This resolution allows us to close all opioid related litigation with federal, state, and local governments and provides us with favorable terms from a cashflow perspective while we focus on our turnaround strategy.”

Amid slumping store visits and shrinking market share, Walgreens announced it was closing 1,200 stores around the country last October. Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2023 as it was also dealing with losses and opioid lawsuit settlements. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a similar lawsuit against CVS in December.

The complaint says Walgreens pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear red flags that the prescriptions were highly likely to be invalid, and the company pressured its pharmacists to fill them quickly. The government alleges Walgreen’s compliance officials ignored “substantial evidence” that its stores were filling unlawful prescriptions and withheld important information on opioid prescribers from its pharmacists.

Walgreens then allegedly sought payment for many of the invalid prescriptions through Medicare and other federal healthcare programs in violation of the False Claims Act, according to the government.

The U.S. Justice Department has moved to dismiss its complaint in light of Friday’s settlement.

“Pharmacies have a legal responsibility to prescribe controlled substances in a safe and professional manner, not dispense dangerous drugs just for profit,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. “This Department of Justice is committed to ending the opioid crisis and holding bad actors accountable for their failure to protect patients from addiction.”

Walgreen has also entered into an agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration to improve its compliance with rules around dispensing controlled substances, maintain policies and procedures requiring pharmacists to confirm the validity of controlled substance prescriptions, and maintain a system for blocking prescriptions from prescribers that are producing illegitimate prescriptions.

With the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Walgreen has agreed to establish and maintain a compliance program that includes training, board oversight, and periodic reporting to the agency regarding the pharmacy’s dispensing of controlled substances.

“In the midst of the opioid crisis that has plagued our nation, we rely on pharmacies to prevent not facilitate the unlawful distribution of these potentially harmful substances,” said Norbert E. Vint, Deputy Inspector General of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, in a statement.

The settlement resolves four cases brought by former Walgreens employee whistleblowers. In 2022, CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay more than $10 billion in a multi-state settlement of lawsuits brought against them over the toll of the opioid crisis.

Over the past eight years, drugmakers, wholesalers and pharmacies have agreed to more than $50 billion worth of settlements with governments — with most of the money required to be used to fight the opioid crisis.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

6h ago

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate...

5h ago

'Man of compassion:' Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors on Pope Francis

It's been nearly three years since Pope Francis travelled to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. But for some Indigenous survivors, memories of the historic day remain...

5h ago

Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on Canadians' home equity if they're re-elected as the federal election campaign enters its final week. The last day of...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

6h ago

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate...

5h ago

'Man of compassion:' Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors on Pope Francis

It's been nearly three years since Pope Francis travelled to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. But for some Indigenous survivors, memories of the historic day remain...

5h ago

Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on Canadians' home equity if they're re-elected as the federal election campaign enters its final week. The last day of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Lake breeze expected to keep temperatures low

A lake breeze will keep temperatures from hitting the 20-degree mark this week in Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:42
Torontonians mourn the loss of Pope Francis

The Catholic community in Toronto gathers for a sombre Easter Monday service as they offer prayers and reflect on the life and legacy of Pope Francis. Afua Baah reports.

6h ago

2:21
World leaders and faithful honour Pope Francis

Leaders and devotees around the world honoured Pope Francis following news of his death. Erica Natividad with the outpouring of messages and what happens next.

7h ago

2:40
Federal party leaders try to define the ballot question

In the final week of the campaign , voters will finally be able to compare costed platforms from the three main political parties.  The Liberal and NDP platforms call for increased spending.   The Conservatives unveil their platform on Tuesday.

8h ago

1:55
SIU investigating police-involved shooting that injured one person

Authorities say the incident happened in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

10h ago

More Videos