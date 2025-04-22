Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

Toronto police say the incident happened in North York, near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 22, 2025 12:44 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2025 12:54 pm.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an “exchange of gunfire” following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital.

The SIU had originally described the person as “a man” but confirmed in an update on Tuesday that he was a youth.

“The male shot by two Toronto Police Service officers in North York died this morning in hospital. He has been identified as a 16-year-old male from Toronto,” the SIU said in a release.

The SIU said Toronto police stopped an Infiniti car in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street for a traffic violation at around 11 p.m. on April 20, 2025.

“There was an exchange of gunfire during which two police officers discharged their firearms,” the SIU explained.

“The male was struck and was taken to hospital where he passed away this morning.”

The vehicle was seen riddled with bullet holes.

Several other male youths were seen handcuffed at the scene, but police have not announced any further details.

More to come

