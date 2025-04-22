Federal election 2025: Elections Canada reports large jump in advance voting

Amid recent news residents in Canada set a one-day advance vote total, the country’s elections body is reporting a large jump in ballots cast by voters ahead of the general election date.

According to preliminary data published by Elections Canada, approximately 7.3 million people eligible to cast ballots voted over four days during the Easter long weekend.

Officials said that’s a 25-per-cent jump from the 5.8 million electors who voted during advance polls in the 2021 Canada election.

Authorities said that figure could potentially be higher since some polls may not have reported as of Tuesday morning.

Elections Canada staff said on Good Friday alone, around two million people voted — setting a single-day record.

Interest in advance voting appears to be climbing among electors. In 2011, approximately 2.1 million ballots were cast. More than 3.6 million people voted in advance in the 2015 election, and four years later that figure rose to more than 4.8 million.

This year’s general federal election date is April 28.

With files from Michael Ranger