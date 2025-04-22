Canadians struggling to shop environmentally on Earth Day: survey

This photo provided by Firefly Aerospace shows Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander captures the Blue Marble while in Earth orbit on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Firefly Aerospace via AP)

By Grace Chen

Posted April 22, 2025 6:24 pm.

Happy Earth Day. Today — in fact, all week — Canadians are encouraged to take action in caring for their planet.

Earth Week serves as a reminder for all residents of the planet to work towards building a sustainable future. And according to EarthDay.org, the theme of this year’s environmental campaign is a collective call for action: “Our Power, Our Planet.”

Well suited to that theme, a new survey shows many Canadians wish they could do more to protect the environment.

As national data from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Canada says 67 per cent would like to become environmentally sustainable shoppers, but a large portion of Canadians — almost 74 per cent — cannot because of personal budgetary reasons.

Celine Rouzaud from MSC says the survey highlights how being economically stressed prevents people from considering the environment when grocery shopping.

The data also show that almost half of the Earth Week survey participants, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, admit to feeling guilty about not doing enough.

“Clearly there is some tension at play there where people are conflicted between what they have to be focusing on and what they should be focusing on,” said Rouzaud.

The data also showed there is a rather big age gap between what Canadians perceive as planet-friendly food.

Among younger generations, for example, seafood is regarded as being a planet-friendly option compared to beef and pork. However, 38 per cent of people between 45 and 55 do not agree with that sentiment. In comparison to meat — in particular red meat — fish is, however, the more planet-friendly food, says Rouzaud.

She encourages everyone to think critically before purchasing food items.

“The remedy is focusing on reliable information and probably a tiny bit more pre-planning or meal planning so they are not faced with these decisions once they are already in the store,” Rouzaud advised.

In order to become more environmentally friendly consumers, the organization refers to tips and tricks it has added to its website.

Top Stories

Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an "exchange of gunfire" following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. The...

2h ago

Court grants injunction to stop Ontario from removing 3 major Toronto bike lanes

The Ontario government’s bid to remove three major Toronto bike lanes has been put on pause after a temporary injunction has been granted by Justice Paul Schabas.  Under the injunction,...

2h ago

Man rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton

A man believed to be in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday evening. Peel police were called the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street...

17m ago

Toronto launches education campaign about new renoviction bylaw

The City of Toronto launched a public education campaign Tuesday to inform people about a new "renoviction" bylaw, set to go into effect on July 31. The bylaw, which was in the works since 2019 and...

11m ago

