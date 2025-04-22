Former world junior hockey players plead not guilty at sex assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2025 11:29 am.

Five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team have pleaded not guilty as jury selection begins in their sexual assault trial.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault early last year in an incident that allegedly took place in London, Ont., in June 2018.

McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The players, all dressed in dark suits, entered their pleas one by one in a packed London courtroom this morning.

The charges relate to an incident that allegedly occurred as many of the team’s members were in London for a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their gold-medal win at that year’s world junior tournament.

The complainant cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

Top Stories

Pope Francis lies in state ahead of his funeral, set for Saturday

Pope Francis' funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, and a viewing of his body will begin on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, days after the popular pontiff died of a...

33m ago

1 person stabbed in Cabbagetown, suspect in custody: police

Toronto police have arrested a woman who was reportedly running down a Cabbagetown street with a knife after stabbing someone in the arm. Officers were called to Carlton and Ontario streets at around...

1h ago

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

2h ago

Toronto city council to consider 'dangerous dog' signs on condo units

Toronto's city council is looking into amending sections of the city's municipal code related to dangerous dogs -- those that have bitten, attacked or pose a menace. In 2024, the City made some improvements...

14m ago

