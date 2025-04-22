Former world junior hockey players plead not guilty at sex assault trial

Five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team have pleaded not guilty as jury selection begins in their sexual assault trial.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault early last year in an incident that allegedly took place in London, Ont., in June 2018.

McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The players, all dressed in dark suits, entered their pleas one by one in a packed London courtroom this morning.

The charges relate to an incident that allegedly occurred as many of the team’s members were in London for a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their gold-medal win at that year’s world junior tournament.

The complainant cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.



