Jury deliberates whether The New York Times libeled former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves Manhattan federal court, after testifying in her defamation trial against the New York Times, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2025 2:56 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2025 3:34 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury on Tuesday began deliberating whether to hold The New York Times liable for an error in a 2017 editorial that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says damaged her reputation.

The jury started deliberations in early afternoon after lawyers for Palin and the newspaper delivered closing arguments at a Manhattan federal court civil trial that is in its second week.

Palin testified Monday that death threats against her increased and her spirits drooped after an editorial about gun violence said her political action committee had contributed to political rhetoric that enabled an atmosphere of violence.

The Times corrected the article less than 14 hours after it was published.

Kenneth Turkel, an attorney for Palin, urged the jury Tuesday to find the Times liable for defamation on the grounds that its former editorial page editor, James Bennet, either knew what he was publishing was wrong or acted with “reckless disregard” for the truth.

He told the jury it should award Palin compensatory damages for the harm done to her reputation and private mental anguish, adding that they should “find a number and let her get some closure to this thing.”

“To this day, there been no accountability,” he said. “That’s why we’re here.”

He told jurors not to be deceived by Palin’s “bouncy” persona on the witness stand.

“She doesn’t cry a lot,” Turkel said. “It may have been to them an honest mistake. For her, it was a life changer.”

Palin, who earned a journalist degree in college, sued the Times for unspecified damages in 2017, about a decade after she burst onto the national stage as the Republican vice-presidential nominee.

Her lawsuit stemmed from an editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded in 2017 when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, the Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

In a correction, The Times said the editorial had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map.

A tearful Bennet apologized to Palin from the witness stand when he testified last week, saying he was tormented by the error and worked urgently to correct it after readers complained to the newspaper.

Felicia Ellsworth, an attorney for the Times, said the jury cannot find the newspaper or Bennet liable because it would have to conclude that the error was intentionally published by editors who knew it was wrong.

“There’s not been one shred of evidence showing anything other than an honest mistake,” she said.

Ellsworth said Bennet and the Times “corrected the record loudly, clearly and quickly” once the error was discovered.

The lawyer pointed out that several Times editors testified consistently about the effort to correct the error and the importance they placed on accuracy while Palin’s claims were “supported by nothing other than her say so.”

And she noted that Palin’s status as a public figure meant that the jury would have to find “actual malice” to find in her favor.

“To Governor Palin, this is just another opportunity to take on fake news. To James Bennet, the truth matters,” Ellsworth said.

In February 2022, Judge Jed S. Rakoff rejected Palin’s claims in a ruling issued while a jury deliberated. The judge then let jurors deliver their verdict, which also went against Palin.

The trial is occurring after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan restored the case last year.

The appeals court said Rakoff’s dismissal ruling improperly intruded on the jury’s work. It also cited flaws in the trial, saying there was erroneous exclusion of evidence, an inaccurate jury instruction and a mistaken response to a question from the jury.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an "exchange of gunfire" following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. The...

1h ago

Court grants injunction to stop Ontario from removing bike lanes

The Ontario government’s bid to remove three major Toronto bike lanes has been put on pause after a temporary injunction has been granted by Justice Paul Schabas.  The Ford government can't...

1h ago

Federal election 2025: Elections Canada reports large jump in advance voting

Amid recent news residents in Canada set a one-day advance vote total, the country's elections body is reporting a large jump in ballots cast by voters ahead of the general election date. According...

1h ago

Steve Paikin stepping down from The Agenda after a nearly two-decade run

TVO's flagship current affairs program The Agenda with Steve Paikin will wind down this summer, with Paikin announcing that he's stepping down as the host to explore new opportunities. The final episode...

3h ago

