Toronto city council to consider ‘dangerous dog’ signs on condo units

Toronto’s city council is looking into amending sections of the city’s municipal code related to dangerous dogs — those that have bitten, attacked or pose a menace.

In 2024, the City made some improvements with regards to how it addresses dangerous dogs including creating a standardized warning sign, the creation and launch of a Dangerous Dog Orders map and a public education campaign.

Based on a March 2025 report from Municipal Licensing and Standards, the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends further steps that will aid in and enhance the investigation process for dangerous dogs, prevention of dangerous acts and enforcement of orders.

One of the steps involves a small but significant change in a bylaw governing actions that a dog owner needs to take when served with a dangerous dog order.

Currently, the bylaw only states that the dog owner must post a warning sign on the owner’s “private property in the form and location required by the Executive Director [of Municipal Licensing and Standard].”

The amendment, if adopted, will require the sign to be posted on the owner’s private property in a location where it is visible to any person passing or entering the property. In addition, it will require the warning sign to be posted on the outside of the unit door of the apartment or condo unit where the dog and owner reside.

To ensure compliance, the committee also recommends that owners of dangerous dogs living in condos as well as condo boards and property management groups where a dangerous dog has been identified be notified of the bylaw change and signage requirements via letters.

As an additional step, bylaw officers are to deliver the warning signs, carry out compliance checks to make sure they are posted and thereafter conduct annual compliance checks as well.

Another recommendation states that the City should amend its webpages or develop a public bulletin that explains more transparently how City staff determine the severity of a dangerous dog incident.

This would include factors like:

– The nature of any injuries to a person or domestic animal, with details about the medical attention required such as stitches, surgery, broken bones, severe sprains or other serious injuries.

– Whether the dog behaved in a way that could pose a menace to the safety of other people or domestic animals

– The bite scale posted on the City’s website

A proposed amendment to another bylaw aims at letting the public know where dangerous dog orders have been served.

Currently, the City’s public record that lists information from dangerous dog orders to comply contains the following information:

Owner’s forward sorting area (first three digits of postal code)

Owner’s ward number

Dog name, dog breed and dog colour

Date of the dangerous act

The amendment, if adopted, will require that all six digits of the owner’s postal code be listed if City staff determine that the incident was severe and only the first three digits for all other dangerous acts.

The amendments will be considered during city council’s upcoming meetings on April 23, 24 and 25.