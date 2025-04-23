A dozen states sue the Trump administration to stop tariff policy

FILE - The oil tanker Palanca Rio arrives in Portland, Maine, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, after a two-day voyage from St. John, New Brunswick, Canada. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2025 4:55 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2025 5:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A dozen states sued the Trump administration in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York on Wednesday to stop its tariff policy, saying it is unlawful and has brought chaos to the American economy.

The lawsuit said the policy put in place by President Donald Trump has been subject to his “whims rather than the sound exercise of lawful authority.”

It challenged Trump’s claim that he could arbitrarily impose tariffs based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The suit asks the court to declare the tariffs to be illegal, and to block government agencies and its officers from enforcing them.

A message sent to the Justice Department for comment was not immediately returned.

The states listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit were Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

In a release, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes called Trump’s tariff scheme “insane.”

She said it was “not only economically reckless — it is illegal.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said “Trump’s lawless and chaotic tariffs are a massive tax on Connecticut families and a disaster for Connecticut businesses and jobs.”

The lawsuit maintained that only Congress has the power to impose tariffs and that the president can only invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act when an emergency presents an “unusual and extraordinary threat” from abroad.

“By claiming the authority to impose immense and ever-changing tariffs on whatever goods entering the United States he chooses, for whatever reason he finds convenient to declare an emergency, the President has upended the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy,” the lawsuit said.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, sued the Trump administration in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California over the tariff policy, saying his state could lose billions of dollars in revenue as the largest importer in the country.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai responded to Newsom’s lawsuit, saying the Trump administration “remains committed to addressing this national emergency that’s decimating America’s industries and leaving our workers behind with every tool at our disposal, from tariffs to negotiations.”

___

Associated Press Writer Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press












Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay to liquidate remaining stores as hope of finding a buyer fades

Hudson's Bay will start selling off all merchandise on Friday at the six stores previously spared from liquidation, effectively ending the retail empire's reign and significantly dimming the possibility...

26m ago

Leaked Toronto police bodycam footage shows shootout that led to death of 16-year-old boy

The Toronto police bodycam footage of a shootout out that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy has been leaked online. The video, which has been verified by CityNews, shows the dramatic moments that...

2h ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

1h ago

Ontario child-care fees could rise without new federal funding: provincial minister

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra is warning that if the next federal government does not increase funding for the $10-a-day child-care program, the fees parents pay will rise. Ontario is one...

1h ago

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay to liquidate remaining stores as hope of finding a buyer fades

Hudson's Bay will start selling off all merchandise on Friday at the six stores previously spared from liquidation, effectively ending the retail empire's reign and significantly dimming the possibility...

26m ago

Leaked Toronto police bodycam footage shows shootout that led to death of 16-year-old boy

The Toronto police bodycam footage of a shootout out that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy has been leaked online. The video, which has been verified by CityNews, shows the dramatic moments that...

2h ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

1h ago

Ontario child-care fees could rise without new federal funding: provincial minister

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra is warning that if the next federal government does not increase funding for the $10-a-day child-care program, the fees parents pay will rise. Ontario is one...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

6h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

6h ago

2:50
Heavy rain to end the work week

Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday this week as temperatures warm up. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

1:52
Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an “exchange of gunfire” following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports.

23h ago

2:04
Conservative platform released

Pierre Poilievre has released his election platform, promising cuts to spending and cuts to taxes. But other party leaders say the math isn't adding up.
More Videos