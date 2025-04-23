Disabled students increasingly being secluded and restrained: new report

The Community Living Ontario report 'Crisis in the Classroom' suggests children with special needs are not getting proper support at school. Mark McAllister speaks with parents and looks at the recommendations.

By Mark McAllister

Posted April 23, 2025 8:06 pm.

Students with special needs and disabilities in Ontario are facing more instances of being excluded, isolated or even restrained, according to a new report. It’s calling on the Ford government to provide more resources as needed

The “Crisis in the Classroom” report from Community Living Ontario offers firsthand stories and survey findings of more than 500 parents of disabled students. When asked about their child’s experiences, 29 per cent said they had been isolated while in school, 14 per cent were restrained at least once, and 31 per cent had been sent home or instructed to stay home.

“It is almost incomprehensible that students with disabilities, some as young as five and six years old, are being physically restrained and isolated from their peers. This is especially true given that these issues have been well known in the school system for more than a decade,” said Shawn Pegg, the director of social policy and strategic initiatives with Community Living Ontario.

The report says there is little or no provincial guidance or data collected on the issues of seclusion, restraint, and school exclusion.

The Ford government, on the other hand, will tout record spending, and the Education Minister can fall back on being new to the file.

“Now we’re providing significant resources for special education, but if more needs to be done, then we’ll do more. I want to sit down and learn a little bit more about some of the specifics that were highlighted in that report,” said Minister Paul Calandra.

Recommendations include increasing access to appropriate staffing, more provincial regulations and proper tracking and reporting of incidents. 

“Nearly every school board in the province is spending more on special education than what they are getting from this government. And that’s for a scenario in which we’re still not able to meet the needs of students,” said Ontario NDP Education Critic Chandra Pasma.

The Ontario Human Rights Commission actually has a policy on accessible education for students with disabilities. It says that all students, even those whose behaviour is disruptive, are entitled to receive accommodation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says Canada would 'cease to exist' without U.S., floats automobile tariff increase

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Canada would “cease to exist” if it weren’t for the United States — comments that came just days before Canadians are set to vote in an election dominated...

14m ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate remaining stores as hope of finding a buyer fades

Hudson's Bay will start selling off all merchandise on Friday at the six stores previously spared from liquidation, effectively ending the retail empire's reign and significantly dimming the possibility...

45m ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

3h ago

City council approves hiring 'congestion czar' to oversee Toronto traffic

Toronto City Council has passed a new congestion management plan, which includes a last-minute amendment from Mayor Olivia Chow to hire a "traffic czar" to get people moving. "Having a lead, a person...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump says Canada would 'cease to exist' without U.S., floats automobile tariff increase

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Canada would “cease to exist” if it weren’t for the United States — comments that came just days before Canadians are set to vote in an election dominated...

14m ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate remaining stores as hope of finding a buyer fades

Hudson's Bay will start selling off all merchandise on Friday at the six stores previously spared from liquidation, effectively ending the retail empire's reign and significantly dimming the possibility...

45m ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

3h ago

City council approves hiring 'congestion czar' to oversee Toronto traffic

Toronto City Council has passed a new congestion management plan, which includes a last-minute amendment from Mayor Olivia Chow to hire a "traffic czar" to get people moving. "Having a lead, a person...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

8h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

8h ago

2:50
Heavy rain to end the work week

Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday this week as temperatures warm up. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:18
Toronto artist scores with world cup poster design

Soccer is known around the world as the beautiful game, and as our Audra Brown explains one Toronto artist is shining a light on our city's beauty in an effort to promote next year's FIFA World Cup.
1:52
Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an “exchange of gunfire” following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos