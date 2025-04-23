Leaked Toronto police bodycam footage shows shootout that led to death of 16-year-old boy

The Toronto police bodycam footage of a shootout out that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy has been leaked online.

The video, which has been verified by CityNews, shows the dramatic moments that followed after police pulled over a red Infiniti.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has taken over the investigation, said Toronto police stopped the car in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street for a traffic violation at around 11 p.m. on April 20.

The video appears to show police leading one person out of the back seat of the vehicle that had been stopped. Shortly after that, it appears to show another person in the back of the car moving forward and raising their hand. At this point, shots are heard for the first time.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The following video may be disturbring to some viewers.

The officer yells something several times and more gunshots are heard.

Smoke then can be seen rising above the car.

A 16-year-old boy who was shot by police was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The SIU tells CityNews they believe the teen that died is the one who shot at police “based on a review of body worn camera footage.”

Six people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Toronto police announced Tuesday that a 20-year-old Toronto man, an 18-year-old Toronto woman, and three female youths — two 17-year-olds from Brampton and one 16-year-old from Toronto — were all arrested at the scene.

They all face charges of possess loaded firearm, possess firearm no licence, and occupy motor vehicle with a firearm.

One of the youths is also facing a charge of fail to comply with a release order.