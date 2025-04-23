Leaked Toronto police bodycam footage shows shootout that led to death of 16-year-old boy

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 23, 2025 12:23 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2025 12:24 pm.

The Toronto police bodycam footage of a shootout out that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy has been leaked online.

The video, which has been verified by CityNews, shows the dramatic moments that followed after police pulled over a red Infiniti.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has taken over the investigation, said Toronto police stopped the car in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street for a traffic violation at around 11 p.m. on April 20.

The video appears to show police leading one person out of the back seat of the vehicle that had been stopped. Shortly after that, it appears to show another person in the back of the car moving forward and raising their hand. At this point, shots are heard for the first time.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The following video may be disturbring to some viewers.

The officer yells something several times and more gunshots are heard.

Smoke then can be seen rising above the car.

A 16-year-old boy who was shot by police was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The SIU tells CityNews they believe the teen that died is the one who shot at police “based on a review of body worn camera footage.”

Related:

Six people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Toronto police announced Tuesday that a 20-year-old Toronto man, an 18-year-old Toronto woman, and three female youths — two 17-year-olds from Brampton and one 16-year-old from Toronto — were all arrested at the scene.

They all face charges of possess loaded firearm, possess firearm no licence, and occupy motor vehicle with a firearm.

One of the youths is also facing a charge of fail to comply with a release order.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police recover 2 vehicles connected to fatal shooting of innocent bystander at Hamilton bus stop

Hamilton police say they've recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a bus stop on Thursday. Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was struck by a bullet...

2h ago

Toronto's new area code will launch this weekend

Toronto's new area code is set to launch this weekend. The digits "942" will begin to roll out on Saturday, April 26, marking the city's fourth area code. Existing area codes may still be given out...

3h ago

Quebec woman arrested for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa

A Quebec woman has been charged for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa. On March 21, a Durham Regional Police Service officer was in a plaza at 22 Stevenson Rd. when...

1h ago

Toronto man faces arson charges for allegedly burning flag at demonstration

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly set a flag on fire at a downtown demonstration. Officers attended the demonstration in the Yonge Street and Bloor Street West area on...

32m ago

Top Stories

Police recover 2 vehicles connected to fatal shooting of innocent bystander at Hamilton bus stop

Hamilton police say they've recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a bus stop on Thursday. Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was struck by a bullet...

2h ago

Toronto's new area code will launch this weekend

Toronto's new area code is set to launch this weekend. The digits "942" will begin to roll out on Saturday, April 26, marking the city's fourth area code. Existing area codes may still be given out...

3h ago

Quebec woman arrested for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa

A Quebec woman has been charged for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa. On March 21, a Durham Regional Police Service officer was in a plaza at 22 Stevenson Rd. when...

1h ago

Toronto man faces arson charges for allegedly burning flag at demonstration

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly set a flag on fire at a downtown demonstration. Officers attended the demonstration in the Yonge Street and Bloor Street West area on...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Heavy rain to end the work week

Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday this week as temperatures warm up. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:52
Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an “exchange of gunfire” following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

0:55
Teen boy dead after being shot by Toronto police

A 16-year-old boy has succumb to his injuries after being shot by Toronto police during a traffic stop that escalated to an 'exchange of gunfire,' according to TPS.

21h ago

2:47
Lake breeze expected to keep temperatures low

A lake breeze will keep temperatures from hitting the 20-degree mark this week in Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:23
Young male is in critical condition after two Toronto police officers open fire during traffic stop

A young male suffered critical injuries after police opened fire during a late-night traffic stop in North York. Shauna Hunt with more on the SIU investigation and security video that captured the shooting. 
More Videos