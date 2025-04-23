Man facing 16 charges in suspected hate-motivated firearm investigation

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 23, 2025 4:10 pm.

A 25-year-old man is facing several weapons-related charges in a suspected hate-motivated firearm investigation.

Toronto police say on April 15, a man drove up to the victim who was standing near their vehicle in the Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue area and pointed a firearm at them before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the victim recognized the vehicle from previous incidents in which their vehicle and other property were vandalized, including a neo-Nazi symbol being spray-painted.

Police say the Hate Crime Unit were able to identify the man, and on April 20, Tareq Farsakh Muro of Toronto was arrested. Several firearms and ammunition were also seized.

Muro is facing 10 firearms-related charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm. He has also been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of disguise with intent and criminal harassment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Investigators say if a person is charged and convicted of an offence, the judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

Top Stories

Leaked Toronto police bodycam footage shows shootout that led to death of 16-year-old boy

The Toronto police bodycam footage of a shootout out that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy has been leaked online. The video, which has been verified by CityNews, shows the dramatic moments that...

19m ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to represent Canada at Pope Francis's funeral Saturday

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will not be taking time away from the federal election campaign to attend the funeral for Pope Francis. He says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will represent Canada alongside...

36m ago

Should there be transit-priority lanes on Bathurst Street? City of Toronto begins consultation

Should a large portion of Bathurst Street have priority lanes for TTC buses and streetcars? That's the central question of a public consultation process being carried out by City of Toronto staff. Staff,...

1h ago

Police recover 2 vehicles connected to fatal shooting of innocent bystander at Hamilton bus stop

Hamilton police say they've recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a bus stop on Thursday. Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was struck by a bullet...

5h ago

