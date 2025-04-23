Man facing 16 charges in suspected hate-motivated firearm investigation

A 25-year-old man is facing several weapons-related charges in a suspected hate-motivated firearm investigation.

Toronto police say on April 15, a man drove up to the victim who was standing near their vehicle in the Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue area and pointed a firearm at them before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the victim recognized the vehicle from previous incidents in which their vehicle and other property were vandalized, including a neo-Nazi symbol being spray-painted.

Police say the Hate Crime Unit were able to identify the man, and on April 20, Tareq Farsakh Muro of Toronto was arrested. Several firearms and ammunition were also seized.

Muro is facing 10 firearms-related charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm. He has also been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of disguise with intent and criminal harassment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Investigators say if a person is charged and convicted of an offence, the judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.