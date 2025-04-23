Ontario child-care fees could rise without new federal funding: provincial minister

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra is warning that if the next federal government does not increase funding for the $10-a-day child-care program, the fees parents pay will rise.

Ontario is one of three provinces that did not sign an extension to the program with the federal government before the election was called, and the current deal is set to expire on March 31, 2026.

While Ontario has signed an agreement-in-principle saying that it wants to continue delivering the reduced parental fees, officials have said that the current funding structure would leave the province short $10 billion over five years.

It appears to be a critical sticking point, as Calandra has sent a letter to parents of children in daycare saying that without additional funding, once the current deal expires the fees they pay could rise.

“We are hopeful that the federal government will step up with stable and adequate funding for Ontario families before the federal program expires,” Calandra wrote to families.

“I will continue to keep you informed so that you can plan accordingly.”

The fees in Ontario are currently capped at $22 a day, as an interim step toward the $10-a-day mark.

Calandra said he has not seen a promise to increase funding in the platforms of either the federal Liberals or Conservatives, and that the letter isn’t directed at just one party.

“I haven’t spoken to the parties with respect to their commitments, outside of having read parts of their platform, but the ministry, in advance of a federal election, was obviously working very closely with the federal government to access more resources for child care so that the promise could live up to what people are expecting,” he said at an unrelated press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s time we stop yanking people’s chain and tell them, if it’s not going to be $10 a day, then what does the funding provide parents and what choices do they need to make?”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has promised in his platform to “protect and strengthen” the national child-care program, but it does not mention additional funding. As well, the Liberals promise to create 100,000 new spaces, work with provinces and territories to ensure predictable wage increases for early childhood educators, and require child care to be expanded in public infrastructure.

The Conservative platform contains a passing mention of the program, vowing to “honour existing deals with provinces and territories on child care and pharmacare.” Leader Pierre Poilievre has not indicated what his plans are for provinces with soon-expiring deals, but has said he wants to bring more freedom and flexibility to child-care offerings.