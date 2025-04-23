Quebec woman arrested for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa

A Quebec woman has been charged for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa.

On March 21, a Durham Regional Police Service officer was in a plaza at 22 Stevenson Rd. when he saw a suspect from a recent auto-theft investigation who was allegedly in breach of her release conditions.

As the police officer attempted to arrest the 24-year-old woman, they say she and an unknown driver took off in a white Mercedes.

It’s alleged the unknown driver began reversing the vehicle, dragging the officer several metres, striking a parked vehicle and leaving the area.

The officer was left with minor injuries.

The female suspect was originally identified as a 31-year-old woman, but information was later brought forward that she had allegedly falsely identified herself to investigators as well as the courts.

She was later arrested in Peel Region in connection to an alleged auto theft in early April.

Once her identity was confirmed, Durham police were able to take her into custody as well.

Asmaa Ouadria is facing numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle, obstruct police, evade lawful custody, perjury, and 39 counts of a failing to comply with a release order.

She is being held for a bail hearing.