Rogers Communications reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

Telecommunications company Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Posted April 23, 2025 7:27 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2025 9:40 am.

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as it continued to grow its number of mobile and internet customers.

The company said it earned $280 million or 50 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result was up from a profit of $256 million or 46 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $4.98 billion, up from $4.90 billion a year earlier.

The company said wireless service revenue was up two per cent from a year ago as its subscriber base grew, while wireless equipment revenue fell three per cent on lower device sales.

Media revenue rose 24 per cent, boosted by higher sports-related revenue, including at the Toronto Blue Jays, and higher subscriber and advertising revenue. Cable revenue fell one per cent.

The results came as the company reported 34,000 total mobile phone net subscriber additions, including 11,000 postpaid — down from 98,000 postpaid additions in the same quarter last year.

Rogers’ monthly churn for net postpaid mobile subscribers — a measure of those who cancelled their service — was 1.01 per cent, down from 1.10 per cent during its previous first quarter.

The company recorded 23,000 prepaid net additions in the quarter, compared with a loss of 37,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, Rogers’ mobile phone average monthly revenue per user was $56.94, down from $58.06 in the first quarter of the prior year.

Retail internet net additions totalled to 23,000.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned 99 cents per diluted share, the same as the first quarter of 2024.

Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri said the results came against a backdrop of a slowing economy.

“We are executing with discipline, deleveraging our balance sheet ahead of schedule, and making strategic investments to drive long-term growth,” Staffieri said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

Top Stories

'Sad to see him go': Archbishop of Toronto holds mass in honour of Pope Francis

Mourners gathered at a Toronto basilica for a mass dedicated to the late Pope Francis, where the city's Archbishop remembered a pontiff dedicated to building bridges and offering compassion to marginalized...

3h ago

Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2 to grab 2-0 lead in Battle of Ontario

Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series Tuesday. The winger moved...

11h ago

Catholic faithful pay their final respects to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Thousands of people filed through the central aisle of St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis on Wednesday, the start of three days of public viewing ahead...

59m ago

Toronto's new area code will launch this weekend

Toronto's new area code is set to launch this weekend. The digits "942" will begin to roll out on Saturday, April 26, marking the city's fourth area code. Existing area codes may still be given out...

48m ago

