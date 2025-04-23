Sex assault trial expected to start today for five former world junior hockey players

Justice Maria Carroccia, left to right, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote are shown in court in this courtroom sketch made in London, Ont., on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2025 5:04 am.

LONDON — The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to begin today in London, Ont.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The players were charged last year in relation to an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018.

The complainant cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

A jury of 14, plus two alternates, was selected yesterday, comprising a majority of women, and the trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, lasting approximately eight weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

