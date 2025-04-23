Toronto man faces arson charges for allegedly burning flag at demonstration

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly set a flag on fire at a downtown demonstration.

Officers attended the demonstration in the Yonge Street and Bloor Street West area on April 4 at around 6 p.m.

Investigators say at around 7:30 p.m., a man climbed on top of wooden scaffolding, lit a flag on fire, then poured an accelerant on it before walking away.

Police say other demonstrators climbed onto the scaffold to extinguish the fire before it could spread.

On Monday, police say they made an arrest. However, they didn’t elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding the demonstration or the type of flag burned.

Qabil Ibrahim, 26, of Toronto, is charged with arson, possession of incendiary material for arson and common nuisance.