Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton.

Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen streets on Wednesday night for a “suspicious death incident.”

There’s no word on the age or gender of the victim, and no cause of death has been released.

CityNews has learned that the police investigation is focused on the 11th floor of the apartment building.

No further details were immediately available.