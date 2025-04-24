Court hears legal arguments in former world junior hockey players’ sex assault case

What the Crown alleges happened in a London hotel room following a gala for the 2018 Canadian World Junior Hockey players.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2025 12:38 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 12:57 pm.

LONDON — A London, Ont., court is hearing legal arguments today in the sex assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an alleged incident that took place in a hotel room in the city in June 2018.

The trial began Wednesday but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said something had come up that she needed to discuss with the lawyers.

Matters discussed in the absence of the jury cannot be reported until after jurors are sequestered to deliberate.

The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

updated

1h ago

Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship...

1h ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

1h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

updated

1h ago

Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship...

1h ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

1h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

1h ago

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

20h ago

2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

16h ago

0:41
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

5h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

5h ago

More Videos