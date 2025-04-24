Election officials from across the US meet to consider Trump’s order overhauling election operations

A meeting goer arrives for a U.S. Election Assistance Commission Standards Board in-person public meeting, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

By Christina A. Cassidy, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2025 8:07 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 8:44 am.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — State and local election officials from across the country are meeting Thursday to consider President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks major changes to how elections are run, the first time those in charge of the nation’s voting will formally gather to weigh in on its implications.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s Standards Board, which is holding a public hearing in North Carolina, is a bipartisan advisory group of election officials from every state that meets annually.

The commission, an independent federal agency, is at the center of Trump’s executive order. The March 25 order directs the commission to update the national voter registration form to include a proof-of-citizenship requirement, revise guidelines for voting systems and withhold federal money from any state that continues to accept ballots after Election Day.

Voting rights groups, the Democratic Party and Democratic officials in 21 states have sued, arguing that the Republican president is exceeding his authority under the Constitution and interfering with states’ power to set election rules. They want to block the commission from taking action to implement the executive order.

The Constitution says it’s up to states to determine the “times, places and manner” of how elections are run, while Congress has the power to “make or alter” regulations for presidential and congressional elections. It does not grant the president any authority over how elections are administered.

Congress created the Election Assistance Commission after the 2000 presidential election, which included a contested outcome in Florida, to help states update their voting equipment.

Under the 2002 law, the commission was charged with distributing federal money for new voting equipment, creating voluntary guidelines for voting systems, establishing a federal testing and certification program for them, and overseeing the national voter registration form. It also has worked closely with the states to gather an array of data and share ideas on how to run elections more efficiently.

Trump, who continues to make false claims about the 2020 presidential election, instructed the commission to “take appropriate action” within 30 days to require documentary proof of citizenship on the national voter registration form. The order outlines acceptable documents as a U.S. passport, a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or official military ID that “indicates the applicant is a citizen,” or a government-issued photo ID accompanied by proof of citizenship.

The requirement has caused widespread concern that it will disenfranchise millions of voters who don’t have a passport or ready access to their birth certificate or other documents that will prove their citizenship. Similar laws at the state level have caused disruptions, including during town elections last month in New Hampshire and in Kansas, where a since overturned law ended up blocking the voter registrations of 31,000 people who were citizens and otherwise eligible to vote.

Trump’s order also directed the Election Assistance Commission to “take all appropriate action to cease” federal money for any state that fails to use the form that includes the proof-of-citizenship requirement, though a handful of states are exempt under federal law from using the national form.

Some states would have to halt their practice of counting late-arriving mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day. If they don’t, Trump’s executive order directs the commission to withhold election-related funding. Oregon and Washington have filed a separate lawsuit against the executive order, saying it would upend their elections because they rely entirely on mail voting.

Christina A. Cassidy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport, SIU investigating

A man who was shot by officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport has died, the province's police watchdog said on Thursday. Toronto Paramedics told CityNews that first responders arrived at the...

updated

3m ago

Summer-like temperatures expected in Toronto, GTA on Thursday

After what seemed like a slow start to spring, Thursday will feel more like June than April in the GTA, as temperatures are expected to soar to the low 20s and feel much warmer with the humidity. The...

1h ago

Man wanted in alleged voyeurism followed several children into mall washroom: YRP

York Regional Police are attempting to identify a man in an alleged voyeurism incident at a mall in Vaughan earlier this month. Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, the man followed...

1h ago

The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing 'marketplace shifts'

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to "marketplace shifts." The provincial alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores...

49m ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport, SIU investigating

A man who was shot by officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport has died, the province's police watchdog said on Thursday. Toronto Paramedics told CityNews that first responders arrived at the...

updated

3m ago

Summer-like temperatures expected in Toronto, GTA on Thursday

After what seemed like a slow start to spring, Thursday will feel more like June than April in the GTA, as temperatures are expected to soar to the low 20s and feel much warmer with the humidity. The...

1h ago

Man wanted in alleged voyeurism followed several children into mall washroom: YRP

York Regional Police are attempting to identify a man in an alleged voyeurism incident at a mall in Vaughan earlier this month. Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, the man followed...

1h ago

The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing 'marketplace shifts'

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to "marketplace shifts." The provincial alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

16h ago

2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

12h ago

0:41
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

1h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

1h ago

2:50
Heavy rain to end the work week

Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday this week as temperatures warm up. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos