The Big Story

What can advanced voter turnout tell us about election day?

As part of the federal election, a sign advertises the location of an Elections Canada local riding office in Toronto. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 24, 2025 7:12 am.

Elections Canada saw a record-breaking two million people cast their ballot on the first day of advanced voting for the federal election, resulting in a grand total of more than 7.3 million over the four-day period.

And as Canada enters the final stretch of campaigning in one of the most critical elections of our time, what can these preliminary numbers tell us about what’s to come? Which party could benefit the most from those who vote early? And will we see this sort of momentum on April 28?

Host Maria Kestane talks to John Beebe, founder and director of the Democratic Engagement Exchange for Toronto Metropolitan University, about whose voice will be heard the most among these numbers and what it means for the future of Canada’s civic engagement.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Top Stories

Paramedics responding to incident at Toronto Pearson, police on scene

First responders have been called to Toronto Pearson International Airport following an unknown incident. Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews they arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They did...

breaking

18m ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

14h ago

1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday. Peel police say they were called to 7475 Goreway Drive for reports that someone had been stabbed. Police...

7h ago

The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing 'marketplace shifts'

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to "marketplace shifts." The Ontario alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores in...

6m ago

