What can advanced voter turnout tell us about election day?

Elections Canada saw a record-breaking two million people cast their ballot on the first day of advanced voting for the federal election, resulting in a grand total of more than 7.3 million over the four-day period.

And as Canada enters the final stretch of campaigning in one of the most critical elections of our time, what can these preliminary numbers tell us about what’s to come? Which party could benefit the most from those who vote early? And will we see this sort of momentum on April 28?

Host Maria Kestane talks to John Beebe, founder and director of the Democratic Engagement Exchange for Toronto Metropolitan University, about whose voice will be heard the most among these numbers and what it means for the future of Canada’s civic engagement.