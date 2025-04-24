Man facing multiple charges in Oshawa human trafficking investigation

An Oshawa man is facing several charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation in the area.

Durham police were first informed about a female allegedly being trafficked in Oshawa in January of 2025.

Members of the Human Trafficking Unit began an extensive investigation, leading to the identity of the suspect and the alleged victim.

On April 23, police executed a warrant at a home in the area of Park Road South and Johnson Avenue. The man was taken into custody without incident.

Evidence to support human trafficking as well as a quantity of unregulated cannabis was allegedly seized.

Police believe the suspect may have been allegedly targeting victims working in retail establishments and are concerned there may be more alleged victims.

Adrian Austin, 39, is facing several charges including trafficking in persons, material benefits from sexual services, procuring/exercising control and possess cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He was held for a bail hearing and his photo has been released.