Jury begins deliberations in trial of pair accused of killing OPP officer

Pallbearers carry the casket of OPP Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala after his funeral service at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2025 3:16 pm.

Jurors in the trial of two people accused of murder in the 2022 shooting death of a provincial police officer have begun their deliberations after hearing closing arguments in the case this week. 

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford. 

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death and both have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have argued that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

McKenzie’s lawyer has tried to cast doubt on the Crown’s case, arguing that some of the witnesses’ descriptions of the shooter did not match his client’s appearance at the time of the incident, and that multiple DNA profiles were found on the gun.

Meanwhile, Stewart-Sperry’s lawyer has argued that the Crown’s case against his client is based on speculation and that there’s no evidence she knew the shooting would happen.

The trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville.

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

46m ago

Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship...

29m ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

3h ago

Thunder Bay plant union 'ready and eager' to build new TTC subway cars if Alstom awarded contract

The union representing workers at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay says its members are "ready and eager" to build new subway cars for Toronto after Premier Doug Ford's government urged the City of Toronto...

5m ago

