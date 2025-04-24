Montreal buses remove ‘Go! Canadiens Go!’ after complaint to language watchdog

City buses in Montreal have dropped the expression "Go! Canadiens Go!" following a complaint to Quebec's language watchdog. An STM bus on a street in Montreal, Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2025 11:00 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 11:31 am.

MONTREAL — City buses in Montreal have dropped the expression “Go! Canadiens Go!” following a complaint to Quebec’s language watchdog.

Montreal’s transit agency says it is now using the French expression “Allez! Canadiens Allez!” to show support for the Montreal Canadiens’ NHL playoff run, because the word “go” is an anglicism.

The expression “Go Habs Go!” is widely used in Quebec to support the Montreal hockey team, including by francophones.

But a spokesperson for the transit agency says Quebec’s French-language office received a complaint last year about buses displaying the words “Go! CF Mtl Go!” — a reference to Montreal’s professional soccer club.

The agency decided to remove the word “Go” from the electronic signs at the front of buses, and has been gradually changing the language on each bus since the end of last summer — a change first reported today by the Montreal Gazette.

The spokesperson says the English expression allowed for quick understanding and a sense of belonging with the sports teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

