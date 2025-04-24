Woman, 68, critically injured after being struck by school bus in Oshawa
Posted April 24, 2025 10:25 am.
A 68-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a school bus in Oshawa.
Officers with the Durham Regional Police Service were called to Simcoe Street South and Mill Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the woman was crossing Simcoe Street when she was struck by a school bus.
Paramedics transported the woman to a trauma centre in Toronto.
Police say no one was injured on the school bus.
The driver of the school bus remained at the scene.
The investigation into the crash continues.