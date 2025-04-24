Woman, 68, critically injured after being struck by school bus in Oshawa

A 68-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a school bus in Oshawa.

Officers with the Durham Regional Police Service were called to Simcoe Street South and Mill Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the woman was crossing Simcoe Street when she was struck by a school bus.

Paramedics transported the woman to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Police say no one was injured on the school bus.

The driver of the school bus remained at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.