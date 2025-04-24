A man faces well over 100 charges in a series of alleged thefts at LCBO stores across Toronto, totalling more than $30,000 in stolen products.

Authorities said the man attended various LCBO locations in the city from April 13, 2024, until April 11, 2025.

It’s alleged he would take large quantities of alcohol and leave the stores without paying. Police launched an investigation and worked collaboratively with LCBO employees to catch the accused. No employees were injured.

On Wednesday, police arrested 42-year-old Satvir Singh Toor of no fixed address. He faces 33 counts of theft under $5,000, 70 counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and 33 counts of breaching probation.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.