Man faces 100+ charges in $30K LCBO theft spree across Toronto: police

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) sign is pictured at a closed LCBO store in downtown Ottawa on July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 24, 2025 5:11 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 5:12 am.

A man faces well over 100 charges in a series of alleged thefts at LCBO stores across Toronto, totalling more than $30,000 in stolen products.

Authorities said the man attended various LCBO locations in the city from April 13, 2024, until April 11, 2025.

It’s alleged he would take large quantities of alcohol and leave the stores without paying. Police launched an investigation and worked collaboratively with LCBO employees to catch the accused. No employees were injured.

On Wednesday, police arrested 42-year-old Satvir Singh Toor of no fixed address. He faces 33 counts of theft under $5,000, 70 counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and 33 counts of breaching probation.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Top Stories

Trump says Canada would 'cease to exist' without U.S., floats automobile tariff increase

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Canada would “cease to exist” if it weren’t for the United States — comments that came just days before Canadians are set to vote in an election dominated...

8h ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

12h ago

1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday. Peel police say they were called to 7475 Goreway Drive for reports that someone had been stabbed. Police...

5h ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate remaining stores as hope of finding a buyer fades

Hudson's Bay will start selling off all merchandise on Friday at the six stores previously spared from liquidation, effectively ending the retail empire's reign and significantly dimming the possibility...

9h ago

