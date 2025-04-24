UPS signs deal to buy Andlauer Healthcare Group in deal worth $2.2B

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2025 9:33 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 10:39 am.

TORONTO — Shipping and logistics company UPS has signed a deal to buy Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. in a deal that values the company at about $2.2 billion.

AHG specializes in transportation and logistics for the health-care sector.

Under the agreement, UPS will pay $55.00 per share in cash for AHG’s multiple and subordinate voting shares.

AHG’s subordinate voting shares closed at $41.96 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The deal is backed by AGH chief executive Michael Andlauer, the indirect holder of 53.2 per cent of AHG’s outstanding shares and 82 per cent of the votes entitled to be cast to approve the transaction.

Once the deal closes, Andlauer is expected to lead UPS Canada Healthcare and AHG.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AND)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

updated

12m ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen...

32m ago

Summer-like temperatures expected in Toronto, GTA on Thursday

After what seemed like a slow start to spring, Thursday will feel more like June than April in the GTA, as temperatures are expected to soar to the low 20s and feel much warmer with the humidity. The...

3h ago

Man wanted in alleged voyeurism followed several children into mall washroom: YRP

York Regional Police are attempting to identify a man in an alleged voyeurism incident at a mall in Vaughan earlier this month. Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, the man followed...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

updated

12m ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen...

32m ago

Summer-like temperatures expected in Toronto, GTA on Thursday

After what seemed like a slow start to spring, Thursday will feel more like June than April in the GTA, as temperatures are expected to soar to the low 20s and feel much warmer with the humidity. The...

3h ago

Man wanted in alleged voyeurism followed several children into mall washroom: YRP

York Regional Police are attempting to identify a man in an alleged voyeurism incident at a mall in Vaughan earlier this month. Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, the man followed...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

18h ago

2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

14h ago

0:41
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

4h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

3h ago

2:50
Heavy rain to end the work week

Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday this week as temperatures warm up. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos