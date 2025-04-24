UPS signs deal to buy Andlauer Healthcare Group in deal worth $2.2B

TORONTO — Shipping and logistics company UPS has signed a deal to buy Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. in a deal that values the company at about $2.2 billion.

AHG specializes in transportation and logistics for the health-care sector.

Under the agreement, UPS will pay $55.00 per share in cash for AHG’s multiple and subordinate voting shares.

AHG’s subordinate voting shares closed at $41.96 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The deal is backed by AGH chief executive Michael Andlauer, the indirect holder of 53.2 per cent of AHG’s outstanding shares and 82 per cent of the votes entitled to be cast to approve the transaction.

Once the deal closes, Andlauer is expected to lead UPS Canada Healthcare and AHG.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AND)

The Canadian Press