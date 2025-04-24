York Regional Police are attempting to identify a man in an alleged voyeurism incident at a mall in Vaughan earlier this month.

Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, the man followed a parent and their child into a public washroom at Vaughan Mills, located in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road.

It’s alleged that as the child was using the facilities, the unknown man stood beside them and watched them for some time.

Once the parent noticed the man standing near the child, the suspect fled. The child was not physically injured, police noted.

According to police, video surveillance outside the washroom area showed the same suspect sitting on the ground with his cell phone plugged into the wall.

Authorities were able to determine that the male suspect followed three other children, who were in the company of a parent, into the mall washroom.

“Investigators believe these victims were unaware they were followed,” police said through a news release.

The suspect is described as an Asian male between 20 and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a green-and-black jacket, blue T-shirt, and black pants. At the time, he was carrying a black backpack.

His photo has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.