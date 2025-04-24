Zelenskyy says he’s cutting short a visit to South Africa after Russian attacks on Kyiv

In this photo released by South African Government Communications and Information Services (GCIS), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Pretoria, South Africa, for a state visit where he will meet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/GCIS via AP)

By Michelle Gumede, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2025 3:04 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 6:49 am.

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he will cut short an official visit to South Africa because of a major Russian attack on Kyiv overnight.

Zelenskyy still held a planned meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the government’s Union Buildings in Pretoria but said on his Telegram page that he would return home after that.

Ramaphosa greeted Zelenskyy on the steps of the Union Buildings and they shook hands and briefly posed for photographs before going inside.

Zelenskyy arrived in South Africa late Wednesday night just as Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital that killed at least nine people and injured more than 70.

Zelenskyy’s trip came as U.S. President Donald Trump made new accusations against him, saying he was prolonging the three-year war by pushing back against any plan to give up territory in any peace deal. Zelenskyy has refused to cede illegally occupied Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan.

Trump said that Zelenskyy was prolonging the “killing field” by refusing to give up Crimea.

Peace negotiations have appeared to stall. Talks involving U.S., European and Ukrainian officials in London on Wednesday were scaled down and made limited progress after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled his attendance, raising doubts about the direction of negotiations.

Zelenskyy wrote on X before he announced he was changing his plans that the visit to South Africa would contribute to efforts “to bring a just peace closer” and was part of a diplomatic effort to engage members of the Group of 20 developed and developing nations. South Africa holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year.

Ramaphosa has put himself forward as a possible mediator in the war due to South Africa’s ties with Russia through the BRICS bloc of developing nations. Ramaphosa has said he is one of the few leaders that can talk to both sides, although his efforts have produced little concrete progress.

Ramaphosa spoke on a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and the two leaders had “committed to working together towards a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.” Ramaphosa posted on X on Thursday that he had also spoken with Trump over the peace process and “we both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible.”

Ramaphosa said he and Trump had agreed to meet soon, both over the Russia-Ukraine war and South Africa’s bilateral relations with the U.S., which have deteriorated since Trump came into office.

Zelenskyy has questioned Russia’s commitment to peace, saying an Easter ceasefire announced by Putin was not genuine and Moscow continued to launch attacks on Ukraine.

He has repeatedly said that giving up Ukrainian territory for a peace deal is not acceptable to his country.

“There is nothing to talk about. It is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people,” Zelenskyy said this week in response to the U.S. proposal.

___

More AP coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Michelle Gumede, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Paramedics responding to incident at Toronto Pearson, police on scene

First responders have been called to Toronto Pearson International Airport following an unknown incident. Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews they arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They did...

breaking

2m ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

14h ago

1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday. Peel police say they were called to 7475 Goreway Drive for reports that someone had been stabbed. Police...

7h ago

The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing 'marketplace shifts'

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to "marketplace shifts." The Ontario alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores in...

11m ago

Top Stories

Paramedics responding to incident at Toronto Pearson, police on scene

First responders have been called to Toronto Pearson International Airport following an unknown incident. Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews they arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They did...

breaking

2m ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

14h ago

1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday. Peel police say they were called to 7475 Goreway Drive for reports that someone had been stabbed. Police...

7h ago

The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing 'marketplace shifts'

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to "marketplace shifts." The Ontario alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores in...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

14h ago

2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

10h ago

0:34
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

19h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

19h ago

2:50
Heavy rain to end the work week

Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday this week as temperatures warm up. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos