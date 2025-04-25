Adrian Peterson faces DWI charge in Minnesota after arrest following Vikings draft party

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2025 11:22 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 12:24 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former star running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Friday in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans.

According to Hennepin County jail records, Peterson was booked at 5:16 a.m. and released from custody at 7:31 a.m. on a $4,000 bond. The 40-year-old faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired and a court date in Minneapolis on May 9.

State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Peterson was traveling on a suburban freeway about 8 miles south of U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings held their public event around the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. Peterson was one of several former Vikings players who took part in the festivities.

Peterson, who lives in the Houston area, was the seventh overall pick by the Vikings in the 2007 draft. He’s the fifth all-time leading rusher in NFL history with 14,918 yards after 10 seasons with the Vikings and bouncing around with six other teams over his final five seasons in the league.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

3h ago

All lanes of Gardiner Expressway to reopen 15 months ahead of schedule thanks to 24/7 work: province

The province of Ontario says construction work on the Gardiner Expressway is well ahead of schedule, with all lanes expected to reopen 15 months faster than originally planned. In a release on Friday,...

1h ago

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

1h ago

A $789 Uber ride to go 0.03 km? Woman battling Uber after account hacked

Symone Somerville starts her workday long before the sun rises at 4:30 a.m. She's in her 20s and for safety reasons has relied on Uber drivers to get her to work safely. “It’s mainly for safety...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

3h ago

All lanes of Gardiner Expressway to reopen 15 months ahead of schedule thanks to 24/7 work: province

The province of Ontario says construction work on the Gardiner Expressway is well ahead of schedule, with all lanes expected to reopen 15 months faster than originally planned. In a release on Friday,...

1h ago

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

1h ago

A $789 Uber ride to go 0.03 km? Woman battling Uber after account hacked

Symone Somerville starts her workday long before the sun rises at 4:30 a.m. She's in her 20s and for safety reasons has relied on Uber drivers to get her to work safely. “It’s mainly for safety...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Canada world junior hockey sex assault case declared mistrial

An Ontario judge has dismissed five former world junior hockey players involved in a sexual assault case after declaring a mistrial.

2h ago

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.

18h ago

2:31
City Hall asks Uber for safety protocol explanation

After an Uber driver drove off with a sleeping 5 yr old child in the backseat and the parents could not get Uber to contact the driver, city hall wants to hear from the ride hailing app.   Uber says it's policy is to not connect riders with drivers.

20h ago

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

22h ago

2:38
Province launches financial Investigations into Toronto school boards

The Ford government has launched a financial probe into school boards across the province following allegations of money mismanagement. Melissa Nakhavoly with the serious questions being raised about accountability.
More Videos