Bolsonaro’s doctors say the health of Brazil former president has stabilized

FILE - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro talks with supporters during his arrival to the international airport in Brasilia, Brazil, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa, The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2025 9:37 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 9:47 am.

SAO PAULO (AP) — The health condition of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is stable, his doctors said Friday, following reports of a decline the previous day. He continues to recover in intensive care after undergoing bowel surgery nearly two weeks ago.

The medical team at the DF Star Hospital in Brasilia said Thursday the former president had elevated blood pressure and worsened liver lab test results. In a Friday update, they said his blood pressure had been stabilized, and additional imaging tests showed no complications, excluding the need of new surgery.

Bolsonaro underwent a 12-hour surgery on April 13 to remove intestinal adhesions and reconstruct the abdominal wall. It was the sixth procedure related to long-term effects of being stabbed in the abdomen during a campaign rally in September 2018.

He has been in and out of hospitals since the attack and underwent multiple surgeries during his presidency from 2019-2022.

Doctors described the latest surgery as the “most complex” since the stabbing, requiring a “very delicate and prolonged post-surgery.”

There is no expected discharge date from ICU, according to Friday’s statement. Since the initial medical report, doctors have advised against visitors to Bolsonaro.

However, the president of his Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto, visited the former president in the ICU on Tuesday. Later that day, Bolsonaro appeared in a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of his eldest son, Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro. And on Monday, the far-right leader gave an interview from his hospital bed to the local television network SBT, saying his trial was not technical but political.

In response, a Supreme Court officer went to Bolsonaro’s hospital room on Wednesday to formally notify him of the start of his trial for an alleged attempt to stage a coup.

Bolsonaro shared a video of the court officer’s notification, showing him questioning her. He appeared agitated, and someone in the room — apparently a member of his medical team —warned that his blood pressure was rising.

The court officer said in the video that the warrant had been issued on April 11, the same day Bolsonaro was first admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain.

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Gabriela Sá Pessoa, The Associated Press

