ICE is reversing termination of legal status for international students around US, lawyer says

FILE - Students march at Arizona State University in protest of ASU's chapter of College Republicans United-led event encouraging students to report "their criminal classmates to ICE for deportations", Jan. 31, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By Janie Har And Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2025 12:45 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 1:47 pm.

The federal government is reversing the termination of legal status for international students after many filed court challenges around the U.S., a government lawyer said Friday.

Judges around the country had already issued temporary orders restoring the students’ records in a federal database of international students maintained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The records had been suddenly terminated in recent weeks, often without the students or their schools being notified.

A lawyer for the government read a statement in federal court in Oakland that said ICE was manually restoring the student status for people whose records were terminated in recent weeks. A similar statement was read by a government attorney in a separate case in Washington on Friday, said lawyer Brian Green, who represents the plaintiff in that case. Green provided The Associated Press with a copy of the statement that the government lawyer emailed to him.

It says: “ICE is developing a policy that will provide a framework for SEVIS record terminations. Until such a policy is issued, the SEVIS records for plaintiff(s) in this case (and other similarly situated plaintiffs) will remain Active or shall be re-activated if not currently active and ICE will not modify the record solely based on the NCIC finding that resulted in the recent SEVIS record termination.”

Green said that the government lawyer said it would apply to all students in the same situation, not just those who had filed lawsuits.

SEVIS is the Student and Exchange Visitor Information Systems database that tracks international students’ compliance with their visa status. NCIC is the National Crime Information Center, which is maintained by the FBI. Many of the students whose records were terminated were told that their status was terminated as a result of a criminal records check or that their visa had been revoked.

International students and their schools were caught off guard by the terminations of the students’ records. Many of the terminations were discovered when school officials were doing routine checks of the international student database or when they checked specifically after hearing about other terminations.

Janie Har And Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

3h ago

All lanes of Gardiner Expressway to reopen 15 months ahead of schedule thanks to 24/7 work: province

The province of Ontario says construction work on the Gardiner Expressway is well ahead of schedule, with all lanes expected to reopen 15 months faster than originally planned. In a release on Friday,...

1h ago

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

1h ago

A $789 Uber ride to go 0.03 km? Woman battling Uber after account hacked

Symone Somerville starts her workday long before the sun rises at 4:30 a.m. She's in her 20s and for safety reasons has relied on Uber drivers to get her to work safely. “It’s mainly for safety...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

3h ago

All lanes of Gardiner Expressway to reopen 15 months ahead of schedule thanks to 24/7 work: province

The province of Ontario says construction work on the Gardiner Expressway is well ahead of schedule, with all lanes expected to reopen 15 months faster than originally planned. In a release on Friday,...

1h ago

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

1h ago

A $789 Uber ride to go 0.03 km? Woman battling Uber after account hacked

Symone Somerville starts her workday long before the sun rises at 4:30 a.m. She's in her 20s and for safety reasons has relied on Uber drivers to get her to work safely. “It’s mainly for safety...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Canada world junior hockey sex assault case declared mistrial

An Ontario judge has dismissed five former world junior hockey players involved in a sexual assault case after declaring a mistrial.

2h ago

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.

18h ago

2:31
City Hall asks Uber for safety protocol explanation

After an Uber driver drove off with a sleeping 5 yr old child in the backseat and the parents could not get Uber to contact the driver, city hall wants to hear from the ride hailing app.   Uber says it's policy is to not connect riders with drivers.

20h ago

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

22h ago

2:38
Province launches financial Investigations into Toronto school boards

The Ford government has launched a financial probe into school boards across the province following allegations of money mismanagement. Melissa Nakhavoly with the serious questions being raised about accountability.
More Videos