Man accused of sexual assault on bus in Richmond Hill

Saman Salimianrizi, 31, of Aurora, was charged with sexual assault. Police released his image as they believe there could be additional victims. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 25, 2025 11:53 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 11:54 am.

A man is facing a sexual assault charge from an incident on a bus in Richmond Hill.

A victim contacted police on Monday, April 21, alleging that they were travelling on a bus from Yonge Street in Richmond Hill to Finch Station in Toronto when an unknown man sat beside her and touched her in a sexual manner.

The woman yelled at the suspect and reported the incident to the bus driver. Authorities were notified, and the man was arrested.

Saman Salimianrizi, 31, of Aurora, was charged with sexual assault.

Police released his image as they believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

