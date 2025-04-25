breaking

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players’ sex assault case

An Ontario judge has dismissed five former world junior hockey players involved in a sexual assault case after declaring a mistrial.

By The Canadian Press and Meredith Bond

Posted April 25, 2025 10:17 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 11:21 am.

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players. 

The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said something had come up that she needed to discuss with the lawyers.

The jurors were called back on Friday, and a mistrial was declared. 

The ruling means a new trial will be held for Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, who have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Jury selection will begin today in the new trial.

The charges relate to an alleged incident that occurred in a London, Ont. hotel room in June 2018.

The dismissal of the jury happened after brief testimony from a detective with London Police, who was beginning to discuss the layout of Jack’s Bar. This is where the complainant met Michael McLeod, one of the five players on trial, before going back to a hotel room in the city in June 2018

According to the Crown’s opening submission on Wednesday, McLeod allegedly invited several teammates to his room, where a number of sexual acts occurred involving the complainant over the course of a few hours.

Each of the five accused players is alleged to have had sexual contact with the woman without her voluntarily agreeing to those specific acts.

The trial was expected to last about eight weeks.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

36m ago

Mother's terrifying Uber ordeal prompts calls for action from City Hall

Toronto City Council approved a motion Thursday that would see vehicles-for-hire take greater accountability to help customers and police in emergencies. The motion, brought forth by Coun. Mike Colle...

14h ago

Canadians put off by Trump's bluster and border arrests are booking far fewer U.S. visits

Diana and Rick Bellamy initially planned to take a Caribbean cruise out of Houston before heading to Laurel, Mississippi, to visit the home of one of their favourite HGTV shows, "Home Town." The Calgary...

2h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Friday morning, Peel police say. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Cawthra Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

36m ago

Mother's terrifying Uber ordeal prompts calls for action from City Hall

Toronto City Council approved a motion Thursday that would see vehicles-for-hire take greater accountability to help customers and police in emergencies. The motion, brought forth by Coun. Mike Colle...

14h ago

Canadians put off by Trump's bluster and border arrests are booking far fewer U.S. visits

Diana and Rick Bellamy initially planned to take a Caribbean cruise out of Houston before heading to Laurel, Mississippi, to visit the home of one of their favourite HGTV shows, "Home Town." The Calgary...

2h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Friday morning, Peel police say. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Cawthra Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.

15h ago

2:31
City Hall asks Uber for safety protocol explanation

After an Uber driver drove off with a sleeping 5 yr old child in the backseat and the parents could not get Uber to contact the driver, city hall wants to hear from the ride hailing app.   Uber says it's policy is to not connect riders with drivers.

17h ago

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

19h ago

2:38
Province launches financial Investigations into Toronto school boards

The Ford government has launched a financial probe into school boards across the province following allegations of money mismanagement. Melissa Nakhavoly with the serious questions being raised about accountability.
2:22
Crown presents case against 5 hockey players charged with sexual assault

What the Crown alleges happened in a London hotel room following a gala for the 2018 Canadian World Junior Hockey players.
More Videos