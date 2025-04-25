RCMP arrests Ontario man allegedly trying to leave Canada to join terror group

File photo of an RCMP vehicle THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 25, 2025 5:51 pm.

RCMP officers have arrested a 32-year-old Ontario man who was allegedly trying to leave the country to join a terrorist group.

The suspect made his first court appearance in Brampton on April 20, 2025 and remains in custody.

The man’s identity, and all other evidence related to the case, is currently under a publication ban.

“The RCMP has a mandate under the Security Offences Act to investigate criminal offences that threaten Canada’s national security, including terrorism, foreign actor interference, and threats to critical infrastructure,” the RCMP said in a release.

“Threats to Canada’s national security are a priority for the RCMP.”

