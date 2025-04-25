S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2025 11:40 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 12:24 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points, weighed down by losses in the industrial, base metal and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 91.27 points at 24,636.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 224.31 points at 39,869.09. The S&P 500 index was down 2.36 points at 5,482.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 70.99 points at 17,237.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.16 cents US compared with 72.09 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up a penny US at US$62.80 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up seven cents US at US$3.17 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$66.40 at US$3,282.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents US at US$4.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

