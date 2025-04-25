TDSB proposes closing pools, cutting music instructors to eliminate projected $70M deficit

Toronto District School Board sign is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By John Marchesan

Posted April 25, 2025 10:56 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 11:08 pm.

The Toronto District School Board is considering cutting music instructors, closing swimming pools and shuttering outdoor education centres in a bid to eliminate a projected $70 million deficit for the coming school year.

A report to be tabled next week says the TDSB is looking at possibly closing its 66 swimming pools and eliminating 86 aquatic instructors unless it can come up with a plan to operate the pools on a cost-recovery basis. The report says that of the 66 pools it operates and maintains, 27 are leased to the City of Toronto, two are leased privately, and the remaining 37 are permitted out. The board says that getting out of the pool business would see a cost savings of more than $12 million.

Coun. Josh Matlow, along with TDSB Trustee Shelley Laskin, say learning how to swim is “an essential part of a child’s education,” and they have launched a petition calling on the province to “take responsibility and step in to protect these neighbourhood assets.”

The report also highlights cutting 74 music instructors, which would save about $4 million, and changes to the one-to-one device program, in which students in Grades 5 to 12 receive a new Chromebook for educational use. It would be scaled back to begin in Grade 7, which would result in a savings of approximately $4.5 million.

The report will be discussed at a special meeting of the Finance, Budget and Enrollment Committee next Wednesday.

The TDSB notes that while the Ministry of Education requires school boards to present a balanced budget each year, it faces a structural deficit due to underfunding of statutory benefits, the inability to close underutilized schools, and the fact that grant revenue has not kept up with the cost of inflation.

On February 27, 2025, the TDSB had a projected deficit of almost $66 million for the 2025-26 school year. That number increased to more than $70 million after the board added back 28 unfunded Vice Principals that had previously been removed from staffing allocation.

The TDSB says it was set to implement a deficit recovery plan approved last September, which would have cut the deficit to $11 million. However, the Ministry of Education rejected that plan on April 23, 2025, while indicating it would appoint a financial investigator to address the board’s ongoing deficit.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman who accused Britain's Prince Andrew in Epstein sex trafficking scandal has died

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis helpline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online...

1h ago

'More people are open to culling': Rally held to demand action against coyotes in downtown Toronto

Note: This article contains a photo of a wounded dog that may be disturbing to some readers. A group of residents from the Liberty Village and Fort York areas of downtown Toronto participated in a rally...

2h ago

RCMP arrests Ontario man allegedly trying to leave Canada to join terror group

RCMP officers have arrested a 32-year-old Ontario man who was allegedly trying to leave the country to join a terrorist group. The suspect made his first court appearance in Brampton on April 20, 2025...

5h ago

New jury selected after mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A new jury has been selected in the sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team after an Ontario judge declared a mistrial Friday morning, just days into the proceedings. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

Woman who accused Britain's Prince Andrew in Epstein sex trafficking scandal has died

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis helpline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online...

1h ago

'More people are open to culling': Rally held to demand action against coyotes in downtown Toronto

Note: This article contains a photo of a wounded dog that may be disturbing to some readers. A group of residents from the Liberty Village and Fort York areas of downtown Toronto participated in a rally...

2h ago

RCMP arrests Ontario man allegedly trying to leave Canada to join terror group

RCMP officers have arrested a 32-year-old Ontario man who was allegedly trying to leave the country to join a terrorist group. The suspect made his first court appearance in Brampton on April 20, 2025...

5h ago

New jury selected after mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A new jury has been selected in the sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team after an Ontario judge declared a mistrial Friday morning, just days into the proceedings. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Judge declares mistrial in world junior hockey players' sexual assault trial

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault trial of 5 ex-Canadian world junior hockey players. As Michelle Mackey reports, a new jury has been selected.

3h ago

0:50
Canada world junior hockey sex assault case declared mistrial

An Ontario judge declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players .

9h ago

2:40
Toronto woman fights $789 Uber charge for a trip she did not take

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she was charged nearly $800 for a super short Uber trip. A trip she did not order in a town she has never been to. She's now battling with Uber to sort it all out.

11h ago

1:50
At least 12 dead in Russian airstrikes on Kyiv

At least 12 people are dead and 90 injured following a barrage of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. Erica Natividad with how the attack has drawn a rare criticism of Moscow's leader by U.S. President Donald Trump.

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.
More Videos