1 arrested, 1 wanted in theft of luxury cars in Brampton

One man is in custody, and police are searching for another after close to $1 million worth of cars were stolen in Brampton in November 2023.

Peel police say two men entered a Brampton area business that rents luxury vehicles and stole several keys along with two luxury vehicles worth $750,000.

Investigators say the stolen vehicles were eventually exported to foreign markets.

On April 1, 2025, Charmeet Matharu, 29, from Brampton, was taken into custody and charged with break-and-enter and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Nikhil Sidhu of Brampton and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.