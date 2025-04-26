3 men stabbed after a dispute near CN Tower, police say

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 26, 2025 8:31 am.

Toronto police are investigating a triple stabbing that sent three men to a hospital early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a dispute happened at an unnamed establishment near Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street around 2:00 a.m.

Officers say they located three male victims in their 20s with stab wounds. The men were transported to a hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

