3 men stabbed after a dispute near CN Tower, police say
Posted April 26, 2025 8:31 am.
Toronto police are investigating a triple stabbing that sent three men to a hospital early Saturday morning.
According to investigators, a dispute happened at an unnamed establishment near Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street around 2:00 a.m.
Officers say they located three male victims in their 20s with stab wounds. The men were transported to a hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.