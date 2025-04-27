‘A number of people’ killed in Vancouver after car driven into crowd at Filipino festival

The Vancouver Police Department says a number of people have been killed and multiple injured after a person drove his car into a crowd at a Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“The driver is in custody,” the VPD said on X. “We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.”

Multiple police and other crews are on the scene at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

One witness tells 1130 NewsRadio that they saw upwards of 20 casualties.

Another person says their daughter was helping run a food truck at the Lapu Lapu Festival when the incident unfolded.

They say there were suddenly screams as the driver of a black SUV ripped through the crowd, striking more than a dozen people near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

The person says multiple people were given CPR, and claims the driver of the SUV attempted to get out of the vehicle and flee on foot. They say the driver was held by multiple people on the scene until police arrived.

Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

This is a developing story.