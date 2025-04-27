Developing

‘A number of people’ killed in Vancouver after car driven into crowd at Filipino festival

(CityNews Image)

By CityNews Staff

Posted April 27, 2025 12:18 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2025 1:43 am.

The Vancouver Police Department says a number of people have been killed and multiple injured after a person drove his car into a crowd at a Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“The driver is in custody,” the VPD said on X. “We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.”

Multiple police and other crews are on the scene at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

One witness tells 1130 NewsRadio that they saw upwards of 20 casualties.

Another person says their daughter was helping run a food truck at the Lapu Lapu Festival when the incident unfolded.

They say there were suddenly screams as the driver of a black SUV ripped through the crowd, striking more than a dozen people near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

The person says multiple people were given CPR, and claims the driver of the SUV attempted to get out of the vehicle and flee on foot. They say the driver was held by multiple people on the scene until police arrived.

Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

This is a developing story.

Top Stories

Senators defeat Maple Leafs in overtime to stave off playoff sweep

The Senators have a pulse in the Battle of Ontario. Jake Sanderson scored at 17:42 of overtime as Ottawa survived a blown 2-0 lead to top Toronto 4-3 and stay alive in the teams' first-round playoff...

2h ago

Chrétien predicts a Liberal majority win on Monday as leaders blitz key ridings

OTTAWA — Former prime minister Jean Chrétien predicted the Liberals will win a majority government on Monday, as party leaders blitzed key ridings in Ontario and British Columbia hoping to swing last...

7h ago

1 arrested, 1 wanted in theft of luxury cars in Brampton

One man is in custody, and police are searching for another after close to $1 million worth of cars were stolen in Brampton in November 2023. Peel police say two men entered a Brampton area business...

9h ago

Ontario financial advisor charged in $1.8M fraud investigation

ORILLIA — Police in central Ontario have laid a dozen charges against a financial advisor who is alleged to have stolen more than $1.8 million from clients. The Ontario Provincial Police says the local...

14h ago

