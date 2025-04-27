Pedestrian rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

Photo shows police at the scene of a hit-and-run in Etobicoke. (Alfredo Colangelo/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 27, 2025 10:00 am.

A pedestrian remains in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the Mimico-Queensway area, near Evans Avenue and Royal York Road, just before 2:30 a.m.

The pedestrian has been identified as a male in his 20s and was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver failed to remain at the scene. No suspect or vehicle description was released.

An investigation is ongoing.

