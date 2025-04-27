Shock, devastation among Filipino community after Vancouver SUV attack that killed 11

Vancouver Police look over a black car believed to be involved in an incident where a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday April 26, 2025. There has been a number of fatalities and numerous injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 27, 2025 1:09 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2025 3:40 pm.

VANCOUVER — Shock and grief rippled through Canada’s Filipino community on Sunday as members struggled to come to grips with an attack at a cultural street festival in Vancouver that killed 11 people and injuring dozens more.

Filipino BC community organizer RJ Aquino told a news briefing Sunday he’s feeling numb, sad and angry after an SUV rammed the crowd at the waning moments of the Lapu Lapu Day block party on Saturday night.

“Last night was extremely difficult, and the community, we’ll feel this for a long time,” Aquino said Sunday.

“There are a lot of questions floating about and we don’t have all the answers, but we want to tell everybody that we’re grieving,” Aquino said, adding the focus needs to be on providing support to victims.

The organization behind the Lapu Lapu Day event posted to Instagram to detail the “deep heartbreak” brought on by this senseless tragedy.

A statement from Filipino BC encouraged members of the community to check in on one another and “hold each other” through this tragedy, and provided contact information for victim services and mental health support.

The group also discouraged people from viewing or sharing the videos from the violent attack.

Provincial legislator Mable Elmore, who is of Filipino heritage, said Sunday during a news briefing with Aquino that the community is heartbroken about the attack that occurred steps away from her office.

“My message to everyone, to those in the Filipino community, in the broader community, we’re in incredible pain,” she said through tears.

“The Filipino community will show true resilience and we will come together out of this catastrophe with the support and love from the broad community, from all of you in the public across British Columbia and around the world who have expressed support.”

Hundreds of members from the Filipino community attended a vigil at St. Mary the Virgin church in Vancouver Sunday.

Many attendees could be seen with tears in their eyes, giving each other hugs and pats on the shoulder.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Facebook on Sunday he is “shattered” to hear about the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu event.

The president said his government and country’s residents are one with the families of the victims and Vancouver’s Filipino community.

More than 957,000 Canadians identified as having Filipino roots as of Statistics Canada’s 2021 census, including more than 757,000 people who were born in the Philippines and immigrated to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.

— By Lyndsay Armstrong in Halifax.

With files from Nono Shen in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Darkest day in city's history': Death toll rises to 11 after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino street festival

At least 11 people have been killed and multiple others injured after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening. The Vancouver Police...

DEVELOPING

0m ago

'Desperate tragedy': King Charles and other world leaders react to deadly Vancouver attack

News of a deadly vehicle attack in Vancouver has drawn dismay and sorrow. Many are sharing condolences with victims and families after police say a driver rammed into a crowd at a Filipino community...

1h ago

Carney, Poilievre, Singh change campaign plans following Vancouver vehicle attack

The leaders of the three main federal parties paused their election campaigns Sunday to express their sorrow and offer condolences hours after a vehicle attack in Vancouver killed eleven people and injured many more.

29m ago

Toronto police investigating deadly stabbing near Etobicoke motel

A man is dead following a Sunday morning stabbing in Etobicoke. Police say they were called to The Queensway Motel on The Queensway just east of Royal York Road just before 9:30 a.m. Insp. Todd Jocko...

7m ago

Top Stories

'Darkest day in city's history': Death toll rises to 11 after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino street festival

At least 11 people have been killed and multiple others injured after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening. The Vancouver Police...

DEVELOPING

0m ago

'Desperate tragedy': King Charles and other world leaders react to deadly Vancouver attack

News of a deadly vehicle attack in Vancouver has drawn dismay and sorrow. Many are sharing condolences with victims and families after police say a driver rammed into a crowd at a Filipino community...

1h ago

Carney, Poilievre, Singh change campaign plans following Vancouver vehicle attack

The leaders of the three main federal parties paused their election campaigns Sunday to express their sorrow and offer condolences hours after a vehicle attack in Vancouver killed eleven people and injured many more.

29m ago

Toronto police investigating deadly stabbing near Etobicoke motel

A man is dead following a Sunday morning stabbing in Etobicoke. Police say they were called to The Queensway Motel on The Queensway just east of Royal York Road just before 9:30 a.m. Insp. Todd Jocko...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Windsor West becomes battleground riding as tensions with U.S. rise

Windsor West has been a stronghold for the federal NDP. But as Melissa Nakhovoly explains, the home to thousands of autoworkers is becoming ground zero for this election.

1h ago

2:13
Mark Carney comments on Vancouver festival attack

Federal party leaders are making changes to their campaign schedules after the Vancouver festival attack. Our Glen McGregor has been following Mark Carney on the campaign trail and has the latest.

3h ago

2:48
TDSB proposal to axe 66 school pools raises community concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest on why the school board is proposing to cut a series of education programs and what the public has to say about it.

20h ago

2:48
Day 35 of the federal election campaign

With just two days until Canadians head to the polls, the federal election campaign intensifies. As Catalina Gillies reports, party leaders are making their final pitch to win over voters, with economic issues and tension with the U.S. at the forefro

20h ago

5:18
Thousands gather for Pope Francis' funeral

The Vatican says around 200,000 people attended Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday.
More Videos