Several killed, multiple injured after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino festival

Multiple people have been killed and a number of others injured after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday.

The Vancouver Police Department says the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

“The driver is in custody,” the VPD said on X just before 9:30 p.m.

Multiple police and other first responders remain on the scene at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

In an update by VPD Interim Chief Steve Rai just after 12 a.m., police confirm that a 30-year-old Vancouver man is in custody. Rai says the suspect is “known to police in certain circumstances.”

"We have some knowledge of interactions. It would be unfair and inappropriate to the investigation and to a proper conclusion for the investigation if I taint it with any details right now," he said.

“We have some knowledge of interactions. It would be unfair and inappropriate to the investigation and to a proper conclusion for the investigation if I taint it with any details right now,” he said.

Rai declined to share exactly how many people have been killed or injured during the incident as victims’ families continue to be notified.

“It would be unfair for me to speculate on exact numbers, as the victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the region, so not just one hospital, multiple hospitals. And it would be unfair to the facts of the case and unfair to the families for me to release any number at this point,” he explained.

Several people were injured when a person drove a vehicle into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

“This is a tragic incident. This is not something we’re used to in our beautiful city, and all of our police officers, paramedics, fire [fighters], everyone is fully supporting the family and members of the community, and we’re going to continue to do so throughout this ordeal, as we piece together what’s occurred here,” Rai explained.

How the driver was able to get into the street festival, Rai declined to address. “All events that we hold in Vancouver, about 3,000 a year, are robustly assessed. It’s an entire city of Vancouver process — fire, police, traffic control, every stakeholder is engaged in it. So, we’re still working through exactly what was cordoned off, and how this occurred with the vehicle.”

One witness tells 1130 NewsRadio that their daughter was helping run a food truck at the Lapu Lapu Festival when the incident unfolded. They say there were suddenly screams as the driver of a black SUV ripped through the crowd, striking more than a dozen people.

HAPPENING NOW

Multiple people dead after a vehicle drove through a crowd at a Filipino street festival in East Vancouver.

The witness says multiple people were given CPR, and claims the driver of the SUV attempted to get out of the vehicle and flee on foot. They say the driver was held by multiple people on the scene until police arrived.

Abigail tells 1130 NewsRadio that she and her friends were near John Oliver Secondary School when they heard the revving of a car.

“And then we hear people shouting. We heard ‘bang, bang, bang’ and then when we went to look, that’s when I saw one person lying already on the street and I called 911,” she said.

UPDATE: #VPDNews: Vancouver Police investigates mass casualty incident at neighbourhood block party



A suspect has been arrested by Vancouver Police after several people were killed and multiple others injured at a neighbourhood street party in South Vancouver earlier tonight.… — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025

“Everyone was panicking. When I went towards where the car when, that’s when I saw a lot more people that were injured, some already dead. Broken arms, broken bodies, about 20 casualties, or 30,” she added.

Abigail says the vehicle’s airbags had deployed, and the driver was nowhere to be seen. She says that one person she spoke to saw the driver, who was wearing a white t-shirt, jump over a fence.

“When I got there, the car was already stopped, parked, the driver’s door is open, but the driver is not there,” Abigail said.

On scene here in East Vancouver for the tragedy that happened earlier tonight. Multiple people dead and more injured after struck drive through the Lapu Lapu block party.

She explains that it felt like five or 10 minutes before police and ambulances got to the scene.

“It was in total chaos,” she said.

Abigail is unsure of how the car and driver were able to get into the area with the food trucks, as she explains that the area was barricaded. “So, it’s like, you have to get through that alley to get through to that street,” she said.

Another says she and some friends were sitting down eating when all of a sudden they heard “really loud bangs.”

“I whipped my head and saw this car, at least going 90 [kilometres an hour]. There’s definitely people that got hurt, killed. … It’s a really shocking sight,” she told CityNews.

“It’s so scary. We’re still in shock after what happened. … Ambulances and stretchers got pulled out, I also saw that there was a little kid that got pulled in the stretcher, it was really sad,” she said. “I had no time to figure out what kind of car it was, because it was kind of a ‘blink of an eye.’ It was really fast.”

Footage posted on social media shows victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with dozens of people lying immobile on the ground.

Tragedy at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Festival tonight. ????

An SUV drove into the crowd, leaving multiple dead and injured. The driver is in custody, but we still have friends and family we haven’t heard from.

Please pray for Vancouver’s Filipino community. https://t.co/w3Gn2crc9E pic.twitter.com/8D9MUrjnsi — Kollective Hustle (formerly TFCU Official) (@TheOfficial_KH) April 27, 2025

A black Audi SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.

One video from the scene shows a person lying lifeless underneath a food truck, with a person in the background yelling to first responders, “There’s a baby, there’s a baby under the truck!”

Vancouver Coun. Pete Fry says that he’s hearing that the person “intentionally” drove the car into the crowd.

“It’s a horrible, horrible, horrible day for our city,” Fry said.

He says that this kind of tragedy is something that Vancouver has never experienced before, “Not in my time in council, not in my memory as a resident.”

We have added paramedics in 7 more ambulances & 2 supervisor vehicles to help address call volumes after many staff reached out and offered to come in.

“This is not the kind of thing that we’ve experienced before … it’s just horrible,” Fry added.

In a post to social media, B.C.’s Emergency Health Services says it’s seeing some delays in its response times across the Lower Mainland due to the incident in Vancouver.

“If you aren’t sure you need paramedics tonight, please call 811,” it said. “We appreciate your patience as we respond to those who need help the most first.”

Local federal NDP candidate Don Davies was at the festival just hours earlier. He tells CityNews that the incident is just “shocking, appalling.”

“The event this morning was full of joy and celebration. Thousands of people gathering together to celebrate Filipino culture. I’m just shocked, and my heart goes out to all of the victims and their families, and people who are injured, and just trying to process that this is in Vancouver-Kingsway, in my riding,” he explained.

Davies was door-knocking in his riding when the incident happened.

“I saw emergency vehicles and police cars screaming by. And it became apparent pretty quickly that something major had happened, because there weren’t just three or four police cars, there were heavy-duty emergency response vehicles and ambulances, and so I started checking my feed, and someone sent me a little bit of live footage of what had happened. And I saw there was a devastating attack with many, many people injured,” he explained.

“This might be the worst single day of an attack on innocent people that I can remember,” he added.

“My heart goes up to the Filipino community, and it’s one of the most vibrant, lovely communities that we have in the Lower Mainland, in Canada, ad to have their celebration marred by such an appalling act of destruction, it just … it just makes me sick to my stomach and my prayers belong to everybody in the Filipino community and larger community.

“We’ll get through this, but for now, we’re just gonna have to grieve and try to find out and make sense of what happened,” Davies said.

Former police officer and MP Harjit Sajjan tells CityNews that he couldn’t believe what he was reading when he received a message about the tragedy.

“I didn’t believe that it was real. … This is a family event, I just can’t imagine the people who, what they witnessed; what they’re going through, the victims’ families. I just want the families to know that we’re here for them. That’s the only reason I’m here, and the Vancouver Police, I have the utmost confidence, I’m a former member, they’ll get to the bottom of this and provide all the necessary information. Right now, this is just about showing the community that we care,” he said.

–With files from Srushti Gangdev, Chad Harris, Emma Crawford, Charlie Carey, David Nadalini, Angelyna Mintz, Jack Rabb, Shravan Raghavan, Ben Bouguerra, Dean Recksiedler, Courtney Howe, and Ridley Wilson.