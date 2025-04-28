Body found in northern Ontario river identified as missing American man: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2025 3:45 pm.

Provincial police say a body found in a northern Ontario river earlier this month has been identified as an American man who was reported missing last December.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a request from local police in International Falls, Minn., in January to help with a missing person investigation.

Police say U.S. officials believed the missing man had tried to cross into Canada at a location other than a port of entry.

OPP say a body was found in the Rainy River near the Town of Emo on April 16.

Police say they have identified the person as 59-year-old Michael Tjosaas, who had been missing since Dec. 28.

They say his cause of death is consistent with drowning and foul play is not suspected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Polls open across Canada as leaders, Canadians cast ballots in historic election

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader...

2h ago

Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

President Donald Trump has weighed in on the Canadian election, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state after his tariffs and threats of annexation were a central issue in the federal...

1h ago

Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when...

6h ago

Investigations end into Toronto gynecologist under scrutiny for disinfection of tools

Investigations have ended after a gynecologist who was facing scrutiny for disinfection of tools resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Toronto Public Health told patients...

40m ago

Top Stories

Polls open across Canada as leaders, Canadians cast ballots in historic election

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader...

2h ago

Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

President Donald Trump has weighed in on the Canadian election, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state after his tariffs and threats of annexation were a central issue in the federal...

1h ago

Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when...

6h ago

Investigations end into Toronto gynecologist under scrutiny for disinfection of tools

Investigations have ended after a gynecologist who was facing scrutiny for disinfection of tools resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Toronto Public Health told patients...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Key ridings across Canada to watch on election night

There are several close races across the country that will help decide who wins the federal election. Cristina Howorun looks at some the ridings worth keeping a close eye on.

1h ago

3:11
GTA ridings that could help decide the election

The party that won Ontario has gone on to win the past 15 federal elections, with just one exception. Cristina Howorun looks at some of the key races to watch across the Greater Toronto area.

16h ago

3:34
Experts, voters weigh in on five-week race on eve of federal election

With just a few hours before Canadians head to the polls, Afua Baah speaks with political experts and voters on how the five-week race unfolded.

19h ago

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

12h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

21h ago

More Videos