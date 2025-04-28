Body found in northern Ontario river identified as missing American man: OPP

Provincial police say a body found in a northern Ontario river earlier this month has been identified as an American man who was reported missing last December.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a request from local police in International Falls, Minn., in January to help with a missing person investigation.

Police say U.S. officials believed the missing man had tried to cross into Canada at a location other than a port of entry.

OPP say a body was found in the Rainy River near the Town of Emo on April 16.

Police say they have identified the person as 59-year-old Michael Tjosaas, who had been missing since Dec. 28.

They say his cause of death is consistent with drowning and foul play is not suspected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.