Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when the Conservatives had a double digit lead in the polls.

Host Richard Southern and NewsRadio’s Parliament Hill Correspondent Cormac Mac Sweeney discuss the campaign and all the political events over the past year that have led to this vote.