Federal election 2025: Results from key ridings in the GTA

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will be a key battleground for the Liberals and Conservatives tonight as the results flow in.

Here are the results from 10 of the key races in Toronto and the GTA.

Ajax

Conservative Party of Canada: Greg Brady

Greg Brady Green Party of Canada: Leigh Paulseth

Leigh Paulseth Liberal Party of Canada: Jennifer McKelvie WINNER

New Democratic Party: Kyle Forster

Toronto Deputy Mayor and City Councillor Jennifer McKelvie has beat radio host Greg Brady for the Conservatives.

Bowmanville-Oshawa North

Conservative Party of Canada: Jamil Jivani (incumbent)

Jamil Jivani (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Julie Dietrich

Julie Dietrich Liberal Party of Canada: Bridget Girard

Bridget Girard New Democratic Party: Elenor Marano

Current MP for Durham and radio host Jamil Jivani is running for the Conservatives. Jivani won the seat in a 2024 byelection after former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole resigned.

He’ll be facing former teacher and principal Bridget Girard for the Liberals and recent law school graduate Elenor Marano for the NDP.

Eglinton-Lawrence

Conservative Party of Canada: Karen Stintz

Karen Stintz Green Party of Canada: Wayne Chechuevskiy

Wayne Chechuevskiy Liberal Party of Canada: Vince Gasparro

Vince Gasparro New Democratic Party: Allison Tanzola

The Eglinton-Lawrence seat was left vacant when former Liberal cabinet minister Marco Mendicino announced he would not be running. He is now the Chief of Staff for Liberal Leader Mark Carney.

Former Toronto city councillor Karon Stintz will run for the Conservatives in Eglinton-Lawrence, while Vince Gasparro, who has worked in finance and for former Toronto Mayor John Tory, is running for the Liberals.

King-Vaughan

Conservative Party of Canada: Anna Roberts (incumbent) WINNER

Green Party of Canada: Ann Raney

Ann Raney Liberal Party of Canada: Mubarak Ahmed

Mubarak Ahmed New Democratic Party: Samantha Sanchez

Conservative incumbent Anna Roberts has held onto her seat in King-Vaughan.

Milton East—Halton Hills South

Liberal Party of Canada: Kristina Tesser Derksen

Kristina Tesser Derksen Conservative Party of Canada: Parm Gill

Parm Gill New Democratic Party: Muhammad Riaz Sahi

Muhammad Riaz Sahi Green Party of Canada: Susan Doyle

Milton East-Halton Hills South is another newly created riding for the 2025 federal election. Adam van Koeverden was elected as the Liberal MP for Milton in 2019, defeating Conservative incumbent Lisa Raitt. He was re-elected in 2021. Van Koeverden is now running to be MP in the newly created Burlington North—Milton West federal riding.

Former MPP Parm Gill is facing off against Liberal candidate Kristina Tesser Derksen, a town councillor and lawyer, who has shown a recent advantage in polling.

Peterborough

Conservative Party of Canada: Michelle Ferreri (incumbent)

Michelle Ferreri (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Jazmine Raine

Jazmine Raine Liberal Party of Canada: Emma Harrison

Emma Harrison New Democratic Party: Heather Ray

Incumbent Conservative candidate Michelle Ferreri will be facing off against Emma Harrison for the Liberals, a farmer and small business owner in the area, and Heather Ray, who is also a farmer, for the NDPs.

Spadina-Harbourfront

Conservative Party of Canada: Diana Filipova

Diana Filipova Green Party of Canada: Gordon Rand

Gordon Rand Liberal Party of Canada: Chi Nguyen

Chi Nguyen New Democratic Party: Norm Di Pasquale

Kevin Vuong won the seat in 2021 just two days after the Liberal Party dropped him. Despite that, he appeared as the Liberal candidate on the ballot, winning and sitting as an Independent during his full run as a Member of Parliament. He decided not to run again in 2025, and the Liberals are likely to recapture the riding in 2025 with candidate Chi Nguyen.

Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park

Conservative Party of Canada: Wladyslaw Lizon

Wladyslaw Lizon Green Party of Canada: Anna Gorka

Anna Gorka Liberal Party of Canada: Karim Bardeesy

Karim Bardeesy New Democratic Party: Bhutila Karpoche

The NDP and Liberal candidates both have ties to the area that has flipped between the two parties over the last two decades. The former Parkdale-High Park riding has been held by Liberal MP Arif Virani, a cabinet minister for most of his time in the House of Commons, but he announced earlier this year he would not be running in the upcoming election.

Bhutila Karpoche, who was the MPP for Parkdale-High Park before making the jump to federal politics for the 2025 election, is running for the NDP against Karim Bardeesy, a community leader and former senior advisor to former Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Toronto-St. Paul’s

Conservative Party of Canada: Don Stewart (incumbent)

Don Stewart (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Shane Philips

Shane Philips Liberal Party of Canada: Leslie Church WINNER

New Democratic Party: Bruce Levy

The riding that was once considered a Liberal stronghold until shocking byelection results flipped the seat to the Conservatives by just 600 votes is back to red.

Incumbent Don Stewart has lost to former MP Leslie Church, who also served as chief of staff to former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Toronto Centre

Conservative Party of Canada: Luis Ibarra

Luis Ibarra Green Party of Canada: Olivia Iheme

Olivia Iheme Liberal Party of Canada: Evan Solomon

Evan Solomon New Democratic Party: Samantha Green

Former journalist Evan Solomon will be running in the Liberal stronghold of Toronto Centre after incumbent Marci Ien announced she would not be running the 2025 federal election.

Solomon is facing family physician Samantha Green for the NDP and community advocate Luis Ibarra.